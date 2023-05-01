Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The New York Yankees could certainly use some good news after putting Aaron Judge on the injured list. The latest Harrison Bader update is a positive one. According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Bader could be activated within the next few days.

Harrison Bader has been on the injured list for the entire 2023 MLB season with a left oblique strain. The Yankees’ center fielder is with the team in New York for its three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians. Boone told reporters Monday that Bader could be added to the active roster before the Yankees’ three-game road series with the Tampa Bay Rays starts Friday. Bader would likely take the place of Franchy Cordero, who was called up from Triple-A when Judge was placed on the IL.

The Yankees are scheduled to host the Guardians Monday through Wednesday. New York has a day off before it starts a key early-season series in Tampa Bay.

Even before Judge was placed on the IL, New York could desperately use Bader in the lineup. The Yankees have lost seven of their last 10 games, falling to 15-14. New York scored two runs or fewer in all seven of those defeats.

Bader was the Yankees’ best position player in the 2022 playoffs. The outfielder hit .333/.429/.833 with five home runs in nine games. Bader only played 14 regular-season games for New York after the team acquired him at last year’s trade deadline.

Judge exited the Yankees’ game Thursday with a hip strain. The reigning AL MVP will be eligible to come off the IL after New York completes its series with the Rays.