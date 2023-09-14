The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play each other in a double-header on Thursday. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Yankees and Red Sox have played a rain-filled series thus far. They were canceled on Monday, and Wednesday. In their two games on tuesday, the Yankees won both. They held the Red Sox to three total runs, and scored seven runs. New York's bullpen was outstanding in the games. They pitched 9 1/3 innings, and allowed no runs while striking out nine. This was huge for them as they needed these two wins to get back above .500 on the season. New York is now tied for fourth in the AL East division. They still will not make the playoffs, though.

The Red Sox were in the playoff hunt for a long while. They looked like a lock for one of the Wild Card spots at one point. However, they have lost six of their last 10, and they lost their last two series. Boston is now 73-72, which is tied for fourth in the AL East division with the Yankees. Boston has pretty much dropped themselves out of playoff contention as the rest of their schedule only gets harder to end the season.

Michael King will get the ball for the Yankees. Tanner Houck will start for the Red Sox.

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+158)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

TV: YES Network, NESN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

King has been one of the better pitchers on the Yankees this season. He is 4-5, but his stats are good. King has a 2.82 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 100 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched, and opponents are batting jsut .221 off him. He has also been good in his two starts this month against the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers. In those games, King has thrown 10 innings, allowed nine hits, struck out 13, walked one, and has an ERA of 1.80. Add in his start against the Detroit Tigers, and his ERA drops to 1.28. He has been a welcoming addition to the rotation, and the Yankees should be able to cover the spread with him on the mound.

King is much better on the road this season. He has a 2.06 ERA, which is 1.60 runs better than his home ERA. He has also walked less people, given up less home runs, and opponents are batting just .186 off him. King has thrown the ball well in his last starts, and he is very good on he road this season. Combine these together and the Yankees should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Houck has started twice against the Yankees this season. Both games have been successful starts, as well. He has thrown 10 innings in the two games, allowed the Yankees to hit just .194 off him, struck out eight, walked two, and he has a 2.70 ERA. Houck has been able to have the Yankees number this season, and that should not change in this one. The Yankees are struggling offensive team, and Houck needs to take advantage of that. If he does, the Red Sox will cover the spread.

For as good as King has been this season, the Red Sox have been his kryptonite. Boston has scored seven runs on seven hits against King this season. The Red sox have drawn five walks in King's four innings pitched while striking out just twice. Boston has not been fooled by King's stuff this season, and they need to continue that in this game. If the Red Sox can get to King again in this game, they will cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This game should be a close one. Both pitchers can pitch well, but Houck has been more inconsistent. For this game, I think the Yankees continue their win streak as Michael King pitches a solid game.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+158), Under 9 (-110)