The New York Yankees are on the road to take on the Detroit Tigers for the third game of a four game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Yankees have gotten back to their winning ways, but still sit four games under .500 heading into Wednesday. Their playoff chances are extremely low, but if they keep winning, anything can happen. In this series with Detroit, the Yankees are batting just .197 with six extra base hits. Gleyber Torres leads the team with four hits, two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored. Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka, and Anthony Volpe have homered as well. On the mound, the Yankees have given up just three earned runs. All three were allowed by Clay Holmes. In 18 innings pitched, they have struck out 20 batters, walked only three, and given up just 14 hits.

The Tigers are batting .215 in the two games played. They have hit just one home run, and one double, but they do have two triples. Parker Meadows and Zach McKinstry have three hits each on the series. McKinstry has the lone double, and both triples. Akil Baddoo has the only home run hit for Detroit. Pitching wise, the Tigers have a 1.22 WHIP, and 3.50 ERA. They have also struck out 27 batters in the two games.

Gerrit Cole will get the start for the Yankees while the Tigers are still undecided on their starting pitcher.

How To Watch Yankees vs. Tigers

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Gerrit Cole has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for a long time, and that has not changed this season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 181 strikeouts, and just 43 walks on the season. Opponents are also batting just .214 of Cole this season. He has been able to be lights out in almost every game he pitches, and he almost always puts the Yankees in a position to win. As long as he keeps doing that, the Yankees should cover the spread.

Cole is actually better when pitching on the road. Yankee Stadium is not an easy place to pitch, so this is no surprise. On the road this season, Cole has a 2.48 ERA, 77 strikeouts to 16 walks, just five home runs given up, and opponents are batting just .210 off him. The Tigers are not a strong offensive team, so Cole has a very good matchup in this game.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers are going to have to pitch well in this game. They have actually done a good job this series, their bats have just gone cold. The Yankees are batting under .200 in the two games played, and the Tigers have been able to rack up the strikeouts. Detroit is undecided about their starting pitcher, so there is some uncertainty there. However, if their spot starter, or bullpen can find a way to keep pitching well, the Tigers will keep this game within reach.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Yankees have been massively disappointing this season, but Gerrit Cole has been one of the lone bright spots. With him on the mound, I am always going to be confident in the Yankees. I will take New York to cover the spread in this game.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-132), Under 7.5 (+100)