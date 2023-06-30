The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Yankees for an interleague matchup Friday night! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Despite not having Aaron Judge right now, the Yankees have won three-straight series after taking down the Oakland Athletics on Thursday 10-4 night. They have won six of their last 10 games and sit four games behind the Baltimore Orioles and 9.5 behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East Division. The Yanks are just a half-game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The St. Louis Cardinals' disappointing season continues after a series loss to the Houston Astros. Last night, the Astros won 14-0 as the Cardinals finished with just four hits. Adam Wainwright couldn't get out of the second innings and from there it was a wrap. If the Yankees show up to St. Louis with the same aggression they had in Oakland, they should do the same to the Cardinals. The Red Birds are (33-47) on the season which has them 13th in the NL.

Here are the Yankees-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Cardinals Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+138)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Cardinals

TV: YES, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB Extra Innings, MLB TV

Time: 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

On the bump for the Yanks is right-hander Luis Severino. The 29-year-old is (1-2) on the season with a 5.25 ERA in 36 innings. It's been a tough campaign so far but the good news is he is coming off the best start of the season. He allowed just five hits in 6.0 innings to the flaming-hot Texas Rangers. The Yankees won the game 1-0 in a pitcher's duel, but don't expect that type of game to happen again here. If Severino gives the Yankees another quality start then they should cover this spread.

The lineup has picked it up the last two games after struggling without Aaron Judge. They scored 11 in the win on Wednesday and then 10 last night to win the series in Oakland. Before that, they scored a combined 21 runs in their previous nine games. Yes, they were facing the worst team in baseball but it's still a great sign to see if you are a Yankees fan. Judge is still roughly a month or so away from returning and they need to find a way to score runs at a consistent level.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Cardinals is Mathew Liberatore. The lefty is also (1-2) on the season and has a 5.60 ERA in 27.1 innings. He and Severino are having a similar type of season. Liberatore was removed from the game in the 3rd inning of his last start after allowing four runs to the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of the London Series. The former top prospect is looking to bounce back but it won't be an easy matchup as he faces a Yankees lineup coming off 21 runs in their last two games.

The bats were silenced by J.P. France and the Astros bullpen Thursday night. I expect them to finish with more than four hits tonight but they will need to score a good amount of runs to win this game. Nolan Arenado is hitting .315 at home and has been their best hitter all season. Paul Goldschmidt is not at the MVP level he was at last year. The lineup as a whole is not producing on a consistent basis. Rookie Jordan Walker is the only one hitting over .300 with a .306 average, whereas everyone else is hitting below the league average outside of a few names.

Final Yankees-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

I expect the Yankees to keep rolling and cover this spread tonight in St. Louis. I also like the under at 9.5.

Final Yankees-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+138); Under 9.5 (-118)