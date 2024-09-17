ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees are across the country to take on the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-Mariners Projected Starters

Luis Gil vs. Bryan Woo

Luis Gil (13-6) with a 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 135.2 innings pitched, 156K/70BB, .182 oBA

Last Start: vs. Kansas City Royals: No Decision, 5 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 3.29 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65.2 innings pitched, 68K/33BB, .188 oBA

Bryan Woo (8-2) with a 2.38 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 105.2 innings pitched, 82K/10BB, .198 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Diego Padres: Win, 6.2 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 1.66 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 48.2 innings pitched, 40K/4BB, .160 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mariners Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -122

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: YES Network, Root Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Gil has been very good in his past two starts. Both of those starts came against teams that were hitting the ball well at the time, as well. In those two games, Gil has thrown 11 innings, allowed just six hits, struck out 12, and the lone run he gave up was a solo home run. The Mariners are not a good offensive team, and Gil took advantage of that earlier in the season by shutting them down. He went 6.1 shutout innings in a Yankees win. If he can continue to pitch well, and have another good start against Seattle, the Yankees will win.

Unlike the Mariners, New York is a very strong offensive team. They are 10th in the MLB in batting average, fourth in slugging percentage, and first in home runs. With a lineup that consists of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, it is not a surprise that they are one of the best offensive teams. As long as New York can continue to hit the ball well, they will win this game.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners need to be good on the mound. With how good the Yankees are on offense, Seattle has a lot on their plate. The good news is Bryan Woo is a very good pitcher. Woo attacks the zone extremely well, and he does it very well. He is in the 100th percentile in walk rate, and when teams make contact, it is not hard. Woo is in the 93rd percentile in barrel percentage, and 82nd percentile in hard hit percentage. If anyone can shut down the Yankees, it is Bryan Woo.

Woo has shut down the Yankees already this season. The right-hander led the Mariners to a win in that game. Woo went six innings, allowed just two hits, did not allow the Yankees score, and struck out seven. As you can guess, Woo also did not walk a batter. His ability to keep opposing teams off the barrel is going to come in big for him in this game. If Woo can have another good start, the Mariners will win this game.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This is a great pitching matchup. I am not expecting a lot of runs to be scored in this game, so it will be whichever team can be better late in the game. That team should be the Yankees. I will take New York to win this game straight up.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-122)