ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Mariners.

The New York Yankees are making their move. The Baltimore Orioles continue to flounder at the plate. The O's just cannot hit, and their offense has been sinking like a rock. The Yankees, on the other hand, have won some very close and hard-fought games which easily could have gone the other way. They won a couple of nail-biters against the Boston Red Sox late last week. Tuesday night in Seattle at the start of a late-season Western road swing, they didn't have to sweat out a tight one. They unloaded for 11 runs in an easy win over the Mariners. New York is picking up steam late in the season and has gained a substantial edge over the Orioles in the American League East race. The Yankees are now four games ahead of Baltimore with just 11 games left to play. The race isn't over, but it's getting close to that point. If Baltimore can't chop a few games off that deficit in the next week, it will become next to impossible for the O's to catch the Yankees in the final few games of the season. New York is now very close to getting a bye in the American League Wild Card Series and going straight to the ALDS, which would put the Yanks seven wins from their first World Series appearance in 15 years. This team just has to keep the pedal to the metal and finish the job. The Yankees are almost there.

Yankees-Mariners Projected Starters

Nestor Cortes vs. Bryce Miller

Nestor Cortes (9-10) has a 3.90 ERA. Frustrated at going to the bullpen for a very brief period of time, Cortes got another chance to start a game last week against Boston and made the most of it. He shoved in five innings, looking very sharp and getting a lot of swings and misses from the Red Sox. Cortes showed what a bulldog-level competitor he is. It's exactly what the Yankees wanted to see with the playoffs just around the corner.

Last Start: Thursday, September 12 versus the Boston Red Sox: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 78 2/3 IP, 82 H, 42 R, 12 HR, 22 BB, 73 K

Bryce Miller (11-8) has a 3.12 ERA. Miller continues to pitch well and — like other Mariner starters — not get rewarded for it. If you see his stat line below against the Rangers last Thursday, you need to realize the Mariners did not win that game. They took a 4-1 lead thanks to Miller but then squandered the lead in the final few innings, losing 5-4. It has been that kind of season for Seattle. If the M's had not blown so many late-inning leads, they would be in a far better position in the standings. As it is, though, they're still not out of it. They enter Wednesday only three games behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card race. Miller can help them climb back into the thick of the hunt with another strong outing … and some help from his teammates.

Last Start: Thursday, September 12 versus the Texas Rangers: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 15 starts, 90 1/3 IP, 59 H, 21 R, 6 HR, 19 BB, 103 K

Here are the Yankees-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mariners Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -124

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Yankees vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Prime Video, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners don't hit well and don't merit any trust whatsoever from bettors. The Yankees are clearly the better team, and New York is playing really well right now. The Yanks will smash Seattle again.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners need this game a lot more than the Yankees do. You will see Seattle play with more urgency and get a great outing from Miller while Cortes struggles for the Yankees.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are feeling it. They are rolling at the right time and are just going to carry Tuesday's blowout into Wednesday. Take the Yankees.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5