Carlos Rodon heads to the mound for the New York Yankees as they face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Rays prediction and pick.

Yankees-Rays Projected Starters

Carlos Rodon vs. Ryan Pepiot

Carlos Rodon (9-6) with a 4.45 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Rodon went 5.1 innings in his last start giving up three hits, two walks, and two home runs. Three runs were scored, as Rodon took the loss to the Reds.

2024 Road Splits: In 11 starts on the road, Rodon has gone 5-4 with a 4.76 ERA. He has a .263 opponent batting average on the road.

Ryan Pepiot (4-5) with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Pepiot went four innings in his last start, giving up four hits and three walks. Two runs would be scored against him as he took the loss to the Royals.

2024 Home Splits: Pepiot has made nine home starts this year, going 1-2 with a 4.93 ERA and a .202 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Rays Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -130

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Rays

Time: 6:50 PM ET/ 3:50 PM PT

TV: YES/BSSUN

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are tied for first in the majors in runs scored, while sitting tenth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Aaron Judge leads the way. He is hitting .308 on the year with a .425 on-base percentage. Judge has 32 home runs and 83 RBIs this year while scoring 70 times. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .294 on the year with a .430 on-base percentage. Soto has hit 21 home runs and 63 RBIS while scoring 71 times. Rounding out the top bets for the year is Anthony Volpe. Volpe is hitting .251 on the year with a .305 on-base percentage. He has just six home runs and 32 RBIS but has scored 59 times. He has also stolen 15 bases.

In the last week, Ben Rice has been on fire. He is hitting .273 with a .333 on-base percentage. He has four home runs, ten RBIS, and four runs scored in just the last six games. Also driving in runs well is Anthony Volpe. He is hitting just .120 but has driven in four runs in the last week. Oswaldo Cabrera may have the hottest bat in the line o. He is hitting .300 in the last week but has just one RBI and two runs scored to show for it.

The New York Yankees currently have just six career at-bats against Ryan Pepiot. Trent Grisham has three of them, going 0-3. Juan Soto has the other three, going two for three with a walk, a home run, and an RBI.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are tied for 24th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 21st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Isaac Paredes has led the way this year. He is hitting .266 with a .358 on-base percentage this year. He has 14 home runs, 47 RBIS and 34 runs scored. Yandy Diaz is also having a solid year. He is hitting .270 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs and 43 RBIS while scoring 32 times. Randy Arozarena has not hit great this year but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .201 on the year with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs. He has also stolen 11 bases and scored 37 times.

Isaac Paredes has led the way in the last week as well. He is hitting just .136 in the last week, but getting on base at a .321 rate. He has a home run and four RBIs while scoring twice. Richie Palacios has been hitting well in nthe last week. He is hitting .308 in the last week with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jonny DeLuca is also hitting .308 in the last week. He has a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored as well.

Current members of the Rays have 40 career at-bats against Carlos Rodon. Amed Rosario has the most experience, with 11 at-bats. He has just one hit, a solo home run against Rodon. Meanwhile, Yandy Diaz is three for nine with a home run and three RBIs, while Randy Arozarena is 2-5 with a home run and two RBIs against Rodon.

Final Yankees-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Yankees have struggled with Rodon on the mound as of late, coinciding with his struggles. They have lost each of his last first starts. Further, he has given up 24 runs in the last 19 innings of work. While Ryan Pepiot has not been good, the Yankees struggle to make this a game the Rays can win.

Final Yankees-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays +1.5 (-152)