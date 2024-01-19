Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has secured the rights to a passion project of his, Empire of the Summer Moon.

A passion project

Deadline is reporting that Sheridan and his company, Bosque Ranch, have optioned the book Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History.

The book, as Deadline describes it, is “an exhaustive historical account of the four-decade struggle between the Comanche tribe and white settlers to control the American West. Quanah was considered its greatest chief.”

They detailed that the bidding for the rights was “competitive,” but Sheridan and his company's “aggressive” approach ultimately won out. Jenny Wood will produce alongside Sheridan.

An adaptation of Empire of the Summer Moon was described as a “passion project” of Sheridan's. This dates back to when the project was initially set to be done at Warner Bros.

“I can't think of anyone better qualified to bring Empire of the Summer Moon to the screen than Taylor Sheridan,” the author of the book said. “He has a deep and nuanced understanding of both the myth and reality of the Old West. I am thrilled that he is undertaking this project.”

Yellowstone premiered in 2018 and has run for five seasons. The second part of the fifth season will premiere later this year. Sheridan has also acted in the likes of Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars.

Some of Sheridan's other writing credits include the Sicario franchise and Hell or High Water. Sheridan has also created Mayor of Kingstown, Special Ops: Lioness, Tulsa King, and Yellowstone spin-offs 1883 and 1923.