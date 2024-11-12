It is clear that fans have been waiting for the premiere of Yellowstone's Season 5. The premiere had the series' “biggest” premiere to date on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

The Yellowstone Season 5B premiere was reportedly watched by 16.4 million viewers. That is a 3% increase from Season 5A's premiere in 2022 (15.9 million viewers).

The data is based on VideoAmp’s projected Total Persons/Live+SD gross viewership across all cable networks and CBS airings (premieres + encores). They also took the “encores” on various networks five to seven days after airing into consideration as well.

Obviously, this is great news for CBS and Yellowstone. Despite controversies, including Kevin Costner's brief exit, fans are still willing to watch the series.

It was originally reported that Costner was leaving Yellowstone after Season 5. He plays John Dutton III, the main character of the series.

There was reported tension between Costner and Sheridan, who did not see eye-to-eye on the former's outside commitments. Costner allegedly had other projects to film outside of Yellowstone, which did not sit well with the creator. Eventually, production of the second half of Season 5 continued without him.

When did Yellowstone Season 5 premiere?

The second part of Season 5 of Yellowstone premiered on November 10, 2024, and comes over a year after the first half concluded on January 1, 2023. It continues where the last episodes left off. Yellowstone is a Western that depicts the conflicts of the titular ranch.

While the fifth season is seemingly its last, Yellowstone will continue. A sequel series, The Madison, is coming after the main saga ends.

Taylor Sheridan created the series with John Linson. Sheridan was previously known for writing Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Without Remorse.

His most recent movie directorial effort came in 2021 when he wrote and directed Those Who Wish Me Dead. It starred Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, and Aidan Gillen.

Yellowstone has launched an entire franchise. A Tim McGraw and Faith Hill-led prequel series, 1883, premiered in December 2021. It followed the Dutton family and how they came to own the Yellowstone ranch.

A year later in December 2022, a second prequel series, 1923, debuted. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford starred as Cara and Jacob Dutton, respectively.

Given its time period, 1923 dealt with Prohibition and the early stages of the Great Depression. It put the Dutton family in new situations as the Great Depression hit Montana before the Wall Street crash.

Surely, the Yellowstone universe will continue to grow. Sheridan created a hit series that has several avenues. Hopefully, the rest of Season 5 continues to be a big success like its premiere.