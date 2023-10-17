The Baltimore Ravens have had a solid start to the 2023 NFL season, but there is always room for improvement. They have been solid on the defensive end, but one player who could provide even more of a boost is Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings. Hunter is one of the best edge rushers in the league, and he has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks. In this article, we will examine why the Ravens should trade for Hunter. We will also identify a few reasons why he would be a valuable addition to the team.

Danielle Hunter's Season So Far in 2023

As an established star in a crucial position, Danielle Hunter should be a valuable asset in a potential trade. This is despite having an expiring contract. In a season marked by uncertainty about his future, Hunter has consistently excelled as the Vikings' top pass rusher. His two sacks against the Bears last Sunday have tied him with TJ Watt of the Steelers for the NFL lead in sacks with eight in six games. Furthermore, his 11 total tackles for loss lead the league.

Hunter also contributed to an interception late in the first half against the Bears by pressuring quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears made the mistake of trying to block him with a running back on that play.

Hunter has recorded at least one sack in five of the six games played this season. These include three against the Philadelphia Eagles and two against the Bears. He's currently on track to achieve 22.5 sacks, which would surpass his career-high of 14.5 set in 2018 and 2019. He's also just one sack away from reaching 80 for his career, a feat that would move him past Everson Griffen into seventh place in franchise history.

Keep in mind, however, that Hunter missed the entire 2020 season and a significant portion of 2021 due to separate injuries. Still, he managed to finish the 2022 season with 10.5 sacks in 17 games after transitioning from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker. He's currently thriving in Brian Flores' aggressive defensive scheme.

Danielle Hunter appreciation post: 7 tackles (6 solo)

2 sacks

2 TFL

2 QB hits

1 PD 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/CX307rubRY — SB23 (@SkolBros) October 15, 2023

Here we will look at why the Ravens should make a strong offer for Danielle Hunter.

Baltimore Ravens Season So Far in 2023

The Ravens have had a solid start to the 2023 NFL season, with a record of 4-2 through the first six games. To be quite honest, their pass rush has been excellent. The Ravens are tied for second overall with 4.0 sacks per game. This consistent pass rush has put pressure on the Ravens' opponents. Of course, it never hurts to improve one's pass rush. This is especially true for the Ravens, who certainly want to contend not just for a playoff spot but possibly for a Super Bowl. If the Ravens want to make a deep playoff run, then someone like Hunter could really help them.

Why the Ravens Should Trade for Hunter

The Ravens have a tradition of strategically timing their player acquisitions in free agency. They often wait until the market cools down to secure team-friendly deals without affecting the compensatory pick formula. However, the case of Danielle Hunter would necessitate a trade, possibly involving the exchange of a draft pick. Yes, this deviation from their usual approach may not be the most ideal. Still, the Ravens currently possess the financial flexibility to absorb Hunter's 2023 salary.

Again, the Ravens have consistently maintained a strong defense, and this season is no exception. Baltimore ranks second in the NFL for yielding the fewest yards and fourth for allowing the fewest points. Enhancing their defense is arguably not a top priority, but the prospect of bolstering their pass-rushing capabilities cannot be dismissed.

The pivotal question right now is whether the Ravens view Hunter as a short-term rental or if they intend to extend his contract beyond the current year. The inclusion of a Pro Bowl-caliber pass rusher like Hunter into their defensive lineup would unquestionably enhance Baltimore's Super Bowl aspirations. Given the current off-season stage, locating a talent like Hunter is a formidable challenge. He stands out as a relatively young and super player with several years of exceptional performance ahead.

At just 28 years of age, Danielle Hunter is firmly in the prime of his career, promising several productive seasons ahead. The Ravens boast a youthful and skilled defense, and Hunter would seamlessly integrate with their core group of players.

He is also currently in the final year of his contract and is set to earn a modest $5.5 million this season. This makes him an appealing trade target, offering a cost-effective addition to the Ravens' roster.

Looking Ahead

The Ravens are a team capable of reaching the playoffs, with their sights set on a deep postseason run. Adding a player of Danielle Hunter's caliber could significantly improve their chances of realizing this goal and potentially serve as the missing puzzle piece in their quest for a Super Bowl appearance.