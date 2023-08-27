It has been a brutal last couple of seasons for Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball. He played just 35 games in the 2021-2022 season, missed the entire 2022-2023 season, and is expected to miss the entire 2023-2024 season as well due ongoing to knee problems. Ball opened up on his mindset as he attempts to make a return to the court one day.

“You have to realize it's just part of life,” Lonzo Ball said, via Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. “Life is not easy. And if you want to get the most out of it, you have to (push) yourself forward and put your best foot forward. So for me, even when I get knocked down, you've got to get back up every time if you want to keep going.”

Ball admitted that it would be easy for him to retire and not attempt a comeback for the Bulls, but that is not his goal.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“You can always quit, take the easy way out and pout and go to the side,” Ball said, via Mayberry. “But for me, if you're trying to get to a place where I want to get to, you've just got to get back up, go dust off and keep going.”

Ball said that he would play again, and has gotten into it with Stephen A. Smith recently regarding the status of his recovery.

If Ball is able to return to the court at some point in the future, it would be an inspiring moment knowing what he has gone through.