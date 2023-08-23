ESPN analyst and First Take host Stephen A. Smith clapped back at Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball's attempt to prove he is healthy.

Smith said recently he heard it is difficult for Ball, who will miss all of the 2023-24 season due to a lingering left knee injury, to sit up and down. Ball posted a video questioning Smith's sources and showing he can sit up and down while putting pressure on his left leg.

“You really going to sit poolside on the bench and think because you getting up and sitting down… that makes you healthy?” Smith said. “Does that have anything to do with running up and down the damn court for 30, 35 minutes a night? Come on bro.”

To be fair, Ball showed he can sit down and stand up. But he has a long way to go to get back to the Bulls and the NBA.

He has not played since the 2021-22 season. Ball was diagnosed in Jan. 2022 with a bone bruise and small meniscus tear in his left knee. He then underwent microscopic surgery but then restarted his rehab process in March.

Ball's issues continued through this past season. He went through two more surgeries and was ruled in February out for the rest of this past season.

Ball said in a podcast appearance with Trae Young he will miss the entire 2023-24 season after his third surgery done in March.

“I just had a really big surgery and hopefully, this is the last one I'll have to get,” Ball said. “It's a long process and I'm already out this whole next season. We have a plan, I am on track and hopefully it works out.”

 

 