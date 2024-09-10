Montana Jordan, star of Young Sheldon and its Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, wants Dolly Parton in the spin-off.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jordan and producer Steve Holland discussed potential cameos in the Young Sheldon spin-off. While Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord are all confirmed to return, Holland says there is not a “grand plan” for more. However, he did concede that “we would love to have more of them drop by.”

This is when Jordan pitched his own cameo idea. “We had Ms. Reba McEntire on [Young Sheldon], and I just really, really, really feel like we need to have Dolly Parton on there,” he said. “She could be Mandy's grandmother or something. We ain't got that role yet.”

As Jordan noted, McEntire did have a supporting role in Young Sheldon. She played the ex-wife of Dale (Craig T. Nelson), who is MeeMaw's (Potts) love interest towards the end of the series.

Surely, the CBS show has surprises up its sleeve. Perhaps they can pull off a way to land Dolly Parton for a supporting role in the Young Sheldon spin-off.

Who is Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton is an award-winning country artist. Her career began nearly 70 years ago, in 1955. Even at the age of 78, she is going strong.

Throughout her career, she has released dozens of studio albums. She has also released several live albums and contributed to soundtracks as well.

Her latest album, Rockstar, saw a drastic change for Parton. She collaborated with several rock artists for covers of iconic songs like “We Will Rock You” and “Let It Be.” Sting, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Peter Frampton, Pink, and Lynyrd Skynyrd were among the artists featured.

What is the Young Sheldon spin-off about?

The upcoming Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in the title roles. It will continue their story arcs after the events of Young Sheldon as they navigate their young marriage and parenthood.

Returning alongside them are Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones. They play Jim and Audrey McAllister, the parents of Mandy. Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez will also star in the series.

Additionally, Young Sheldon stars Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord will also return. They play Georgie's mother, grandmother, and sister, respectively.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is led by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland. All three were leading figures in The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon's productions.

Young Sheldon is the first spin-off of The Big Bang Theory. It depicts the early life of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he goes through high school and college.

While Jim Parsons made the role iconic in The Big Bang Theory, Armitage put a younger spin on the part. Parsons returned for the prequel series, serving as an executive producer and narrator. He made his on screen return in the Young Sheldon series finale.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage will take over Young Sheldon's Thursday slot in primetime. It will premiere on October 17, 2024.