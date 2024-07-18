Like his Young Sheldon character, Montana Jordan recently had a baby with his partner Jenna Weeks. Of course, Iain Armitage had to sing “Soft Kitty” from The Big Bang Theory the first time he saw the baby.

Armitage took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video of him holding Jordan's baby. He sings “Soft Kitty” as the baby coos, which will bring a tear to the eye of any Big Bang Theory or Young Sheldon fan.

“I got to meet Montana and Jenna's weet baby— introducing my gorgeous niece Emma Rae!” his caption read. “I love her!”

While Jordan's character of Georgie had a baby with Emily Osment's Mandy on Young Sheldon, this is a whole new ball game. It is awesome to see that Armitage and Jordan, who played brothers on the show, are tight in real life.

And, of course, can hate on him singing “Soft Kitty”?

What is “Soft Kitty”?

“Soft Kitty” originally appeared in The Big Bang Theory. Sheldon (Jim Parsons) convinced Penny (Kaley Cuoco) to sing it to him when he was sick. He does explain that his mother, Mary Cooper (played by Laurie Metcalf in The Big Bang Theory and Zoe Perry in Young Sheldon), would sing it to him.

In one episode, Metcalf's version of Mary sings it to him. The origins of it would be saved for Young Sheldon, though, as Mary sings it to him several times in the series.

For those wondering, the lyrics go: “Soft kitty, warm kitty, little ball of fur / Happy kitty, sleepy kitty, purr, purr, purr.”

What is Young Sheldon?

Young Sheldon is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and depicts the early life of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). The role was originally made famous by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory, but he stepped aside for the young Armitage in the prequel. He did return as an executive producer and also narrated the series.

In the series finale, Parsons (along with Mayim Bialik) made his proper return to the role. The finale showed glimpses of present day Sheldon with Amy (Bialik) after the events of The Big Bang Theory. It is then revealed that Sheldon is writing his memoir, which is why he is recollecting the events of the prequel series.

Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts also starred in all seven seasons of the show. After premiering in September 2017, Young Sheldon came to an end after seven seasons on May 16, 2024.

However, the franchise is not dead yet. A spin-off titled Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage will be released in fall 2024. It will continue the stories of Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they navigate being young parents.

Jordan himself recently revealed that Perry, Potts, and Revord were all coming back as guest stars in his spin-off. It is unknown if Armitage will reprise his role as well. At least we know the two are on good terms. After all, Jordan let Armitage hold his real-life baby.