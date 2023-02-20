While 19-year-olds are regularly the youngest age an MLB player can make his debut, it has been rare to see anyone younger showcase his talent on the MLB field. In fact, the last 18-year old to make his MLB debut was Alex Rodriguez which was way back in 1994. Furthermore, while Jasson Dominguez is a top young prospect, his highly anticipated MLB debut will still come in 2023.

Although teenagers younger than 19 have been rare in the MLB, some have managed to accomplish this feat with a lot of them being called up due to the World War. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at the 10 youngest players to ever debut in MLB.

10. Granny Hamner

Age: 17 years, 4 months, 18 days

Despite entering the league at only 17 years old, Granny Hamner would also play in the league for 17 years. Hamner had stopovers with the Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Indians, and the Kansas City Athletics. Hamner was also a three-time NL All-Star.

9. Erv Palica

Age: 17 years, 2 months, 12 days

Erv Palica also made his MLB debut at 17 years old when he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1945. Since then, Palica would leave the MLB and return only in 1947. Aside from playing for the Dodgers, Palica also saw action for the Baltimore Orioles.

8. Mel Ott

Age: 17 years, 1 month, 25 days

Despite entering the MLB as a teenager, Mel Ott would carve out a Hall of Fame career, making him one of the best baseball players in history. Throughout his career, Ott played for the New York Giants. He was the league leader in home runs in six different seasons. Furthermore, Ott also led the NL in RBI in 1934. But more importantly, Ott is also a 12-time All-Star and a World Series champion.

7. Alex George

Age: 16 years, 11 months, 19 days

Alex George entered the MLB early. Unfortunately, his career also ended quickly. George made his MLB debut on September 16, 1955 for the Kansas City Athletics. But after five games with the team, George was relegated to the minor leagues and never played in the MLB again.

6. Rogers McKee

Age: 16 years, 11 months, 2 days

Like Alex George, Rogers McKee’s baseball career was short-lived. For the Philadelphia Phillies, McKee appeared only in five games. After five games, McKee compiled a 1-0 win-loss card, an earned run average of 5.87, and one strikeout. At 17 years old, McKee remains to be the youngest MLB player to accomplish a nine-inning complete-game victory in the season ender. But despite the accomplishment, McKee would never see action again on the biggest stage of baseball.

5. Putsy Caballero

Age: 16 years, 10 months, 9 days

Putsy Caballero is considered to be the youngest position player to debut in the MLB during the modern era. He made his debut on September 14, 1944 for the Philadelphia Phillies. In the process, Caballero emerged as the youngest third baseman to play in the MLB. Caballero saw his career post a batting average of .228, one home run, and 40 RBI.

4. Jim Derrington

Age: 16 years, 10 months, 1 day

Jim Derrington started his MLB career young at only 16 years old. Furthermore, he also got to receive a lucrative $50,000 signing bonus. In the season-ending game, Derrington was given a chance to start for the Chicago White Sox in his MLB debut. Derrington easily became the youngest pitcher to start a game. But after 21 games, Derrington would never play again in the MLB.

3. Carl Schieb

Age: 16 years, 8 months, 5 days

At 16 years old, Carl Schieb became one of the youngest to play in the MLB. He spent 11 years with the Philadelphia Athletics before ending his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Schieb posted a batting average of .250, an earned run average of 4.88, five home runs, and 59 RBI.

2. Tommy Brown

Age: 16 years, 241 days

Tommy Brown became the second youngest player to debut in the MLB when he appeared for the Brooklyn Dodgers on August 3, 1944. Despite the Dodgers losing that day, Brown accomplished his first league hit. He also fielded three chances and an error. After a stellar debut, Brown would go on to carve out a nine-year MLB career, which saw him suit up for the Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Chicago Cubs.

1. Joe Nuxhall

Age: 15 years, 316 days

Until this day, Joe Nuxhall is in the record books for being the youngest player to ever play in the MLB. He made his debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 1944. But after his debut, Nuxhall would return to the league in 1952. Nuxhall would go on to make two All-Star appearances.

Nuxhall’s career saw him play for the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Athletics, Los Angeles Angels, and a second stint with the Reds. He compiled a win-loss card of 135-117.