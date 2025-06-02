June is officially here, and there is plenty to discuss in the sports world. From a Stanley Cup Final rematch to a unique NBA Finals, it is the best time of year for sports fans. Meanwhile, the 2025 baseball season continues, and we have the updated MLB Power Rankings ready after another wild weekend. How far do the Yankees fall after their brutal weekend? Who is the top American League team? And can the NL take the whole top five? We'll find out in the latest edition of the power rankings.

#1: New York Mets (-)

The Mets took care of business this week, going 5-1 to take sets against the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies at home. That will keep them in the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings heading into a massive week. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso made franchise history, hitting homers in the same game for the 28th time. Clay Holmes continued his strong start, and Kodai Senga is leading the NL in ERA. This week, the Mets visit the Dodgers and Rockies on a West Coast road trip.

#2: Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

The Dodgers had hit some speed bumps before this week. They went to Cleveland and took two of three from the Guardians and came home and snagged two from the Yankees. Max Muncy snapped out of a slump with two homers on Saturday and another on Sunday, totaling eight RBIs. Even without Mookie Betts, their offense is tremendous. The Dodgers host the Mets for the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings and then hit the road for three against the Cardinals.

#3: Chicago Cubs (+1)

The Cubs move up a spot more because of what the Phillies did more than anything they did. But taking care of business is still important, which is what Chicago did. They swept the Rockies and took two of three from the Reds to move to 37-22 and hold a four-game lead in the NL Central. But the only thing on Cubs fans' minds is Kyle Tucker's injury status. The outfielder injured his hand on a stolen base attempt on Sunday. They hope to have him back on Tuesday for their series opener against the Nationals. After that, it's three games in Detroit.

#4: Philadelphia Phillies (-2)

The Philadelphia Phillies started the week by sweeping a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. They lost the series finale there and then were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers at home. That includes a 17-7 loss on Saturday that saw Jesus Luzardo allow 12 runs in 3.1 innings. Zach Wheeler has allowed five or more earned runs twice, both against the Braves. Things are fine in Philly, but there is a reason they slid in this week's rankings. They'll look to bounce back against the Blue Jays and Pirates, both three-game road sets.

#5: Detroit Tigers (+1)

The new kings of the American League are the Detroit Tigers. They started the week by sweeping the San Francisco Giants and followed it up with a series win over the Kansas City Royals. There is reason to be concerned about their offense, considering the only run they have scored in the past two games was on a wild pitch. But their pitching is elite, and their bullpen is sensational. It's a Chicago double for Detroit, with a trip to the Southside for four games before hosting the Cubs for three.

#6: New York Yankees (-1)

Without Ryan Yarbrough and DJ LeMahieu, this would be a very different conversation. That's a sentence about the 2025 New York Yankees. Yarbrough threw six brilliant innings on Sunday while LeMahieu went 4-5 with two RBIs to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers. Even after starting the week with a sweep of the Angels, the Yankees move down a peg in the MLB Power Rankings. They head back home for three against the Guardians and the first Red Sox series of the season.

#7: San Diego Padres (-)

The Padres went 4-2 this week with series wins over the Marlins and Pirates. When those teams come into your building, you have to leave with series victories. And to the credit of San Diego, they did. Manny Machado drove in two RBIs on Sunday to clinch the series win over the Pirates. San Diego is hanging around, just two games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. This week, they hit the road for four in San Francisco and three in Milwaukee. Another big week could have the Padres in the top-five conversation.

#8: Houston Astros (+2)

The Houston Astros are making some noise. Even with poor injury news on Yordan Alvarez coming this week, they went 4-2 with a sweep of the Athletics under their belt. They have been getting great performances from Jeremy Peña all season, a welcome sight after two subpar years. His average is .309 after a 2-3 outing on Sunday, and he has been solid in the field as well. With Christian Walker still struggling, Peña has been huge in keeping pace with the Mariners. This week, the Astros head to Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

#9: San Francisco Giants (-1)

The Giants tick down a spot after getting swept by the Detroit Tigers to start the week. Despite taking the series from the Marlins, San Francisco now sits at number nine in the MLB Power Rankings. Since May 9, the Giants are 9-12, contributing to the entire NL West's sluggish May. That includes big free-agent acquisition Willy Adames, who is hitting .167 in that stretch with just five extra-base hits. They need to turn around their offense soon, or this season could start slipping away. The Giants host the Padres for four games and the Braves for three this week.

#10: Seattle Mariners (+1)

The Mariners make their season debut in the top ten of the MLB Power Rankings. Their offense was a massive question coming into this season, and for good reason. After finishing 29th in team batting average last year, they are 22nd now. That is all they needed to supplement their elite pitching and make a stamp in the American League. They've done that, hanging onto a half-game lead in the AL West. This week, the Mariners host the Orioles for three and visit the Angels over the weekend.

#11: Atlanta Braves (-2)

The Braves' short-lived run in the top ten is over after another dismal week. They lost a series to the Phillies and another to the Red Sox, dropping them to 27-31. It's too early to check the playoff odds for most teams, but we should be peaking under the hood for the Braves. After starting the season with a 93.2% chance to make the postseason, the Braves now have a 50.6% chance to make the dance, according to Fangraphs. No team needs a winning streak more than Atlanta. They'll try to get it started against the Diamondbacks at home and the Giants on the road.

#12: Texas Rangers (-)

The Rangers went 3-3 this week, losing a series to the Blue Jays but snagging one from the Cardinals in a Sunday rubber match. Their pitching continues to be elite, as Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi both have ERAs under 2.00. But their offense, which carried them to a 2023 World Series title, has been invisible. The Rangers rank 28th in team OPS, ahead of just the White Sox and Rockies. Texas hits the road this week for three against the Rays and three against the Nationals.

#13: Cleveland Guardians (-)

The Guardians stay still this week after going 3-3 against the two Los Angeles teams. The best news in Cleveland is Emmanuel Clase's re-found form, as he closed out both wins against the Halos to salvage the week. While the Tigers pull away from the AL Central, Cleveland is holding onto second place by one game over the Twins and two over the Royals. The Guardians have a quick road trip to The Bronx before hosting the Astros over the weekend.

#14: Toronto Blue Jays (+3)

The Blue Jays have risen to second place in the American League East after a 6-1 week. They are 31-28 now and winners of their last five games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr has been steady this year, going 9-27 with one homer this week, and raising his OPS to .829. George Springer has also been tremendous this year, helping paper over Anthony Santander's struggles with his new team. They'll look to stay hot against the Phillies at home and the Twins on the road.

#15: Arizona Diamondbacks (-1)

One of the biggest fallers of the season in the MLB Power Rankings is the Arizona Diamondbacks. They started at number six, peaked at number five, and have been on a steady decline since. The reason is their pitching, which has let them down once again. They rank 24th in team ERA this year and finished 27th last year. They missed the playoffs after scoring the most runs in baseball. And now, Corbin Burnes could be hitting the shelf after leaving Sunday's start with an apparent elbow injury. The Diamondbacks need to get on track this week with a trip to Atlanta and Cincinnati.

#16: Milwaukee Brewers (+3)

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the biggest risers in this week's MLB Power Rankings as they ride a seven-game winning streak. They swept the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies this week to close the gap to the playoff line. Jackson Chourio finally broke out of his shell this week, hitting .357 with eight RBIs in six games. His OPS+ is finally over 100, maybe breaking the sophomore slump. Pitchers are coming off the injured list, Rhys Hoskins is dominating, and the Brewers are coming. They'll look to stay hot against the Reds and Padres this week.

#17: Kansas City Royals (-2)

The Kansas City Royals went 2-4 this week, losing sets to the Reds and Tigers. Their offense is a massive concern, scoring just one run in the last two games. Bobby Witt Jr has struggled of late as well, hitting .136 this week and .179 over his last 14 games. Good news for Royals fans, though, as top prospect Jac Caglianone has been called up. He was a two-way player at the University of Florida when Kansas City drafted him sixth overall last year. He has been raking in AAA and hopes to jump right into MLB action. The Royals are on the road for series against the Cardinals and Twins.

#18: St Louis Cardinals (-2)

The Cardinals went 3-3 this week, taking a series from the Orioles and dropping a series against the Rangers. They are 33-26, mostly thanks to their nine-game winning streak from early May. If they can keep going .500 through the summer, they should be right around the Wild Card line by September. Expecting much more than that from this Cardinals team would be over-asking from a rebuilding team. The Cardinals look to prove that wrong at home against the Royals and Dodgers.

#19: Boston Red Sox (-1)

The Boston Red Sox fall a spot in the MLB Power Rankings even after taking a series against the Braves. They were swept by the Brewers, which was concerning considering some defensive gaffes. Garrett Crochet salvaged the week with a dominant start in Atlanta on Sunday, striking out a career-high 12 batters in seven innings. Boston looks to ride that momentum into a three-game home series against the Angels. Then, they head to The Bronx for their first series against the Yankees this year.

#20: Minnesota Twins (-)

The Twins lost both of their series this week, dropping two games to the Rays and Mariners. They peaked at six games above .500 after their massive winning streak and are already down to four games over. It's not to take anything away from the Twins to say their 13-game winning streak was unsustainable. Injuries have been a massive issue for this core, but Byron Buxton returned after a 12-game absence. Maybe he can spark another hot stretch for the Twins this week against the Athletics and Blue Jays.

#21: Cincinnati Reds (-)

The Reds went 3-3 this week, taking a series from the Royals but falling to the Cubs at Wrigley. While the playoffs are not a far cry from Cincinnati's current position, just 4.5 games out of the wild card, they need some signature wins. Sunday was that opportunity, with a chance to take the series from Chicago, but they lost 7-3. On the positive side, TJ Friedl has been incredible in the lead-off spot. In his last 12 games, he is hitting .412 with a 1.033 OPS. The Reds are at home this week against the Brewers and Diamondbacks and can make a dent in the NL Wild Card race.

#22: Tampa Bay Rays (+1)

The Rays continued their hot play by taking a series from the Twins and splitting four games against the Astros. They made some news by sending rookie speedster Chandler Simpson down to the minor leagues. In his last 16 games with the pro club, he hit .333 with 12 stolen bases. But that was not enough for the Rays to keep him around, so they'll look to create chaos on the bases in other ways. They'll face the Rangers and Marlins at home this week.

#23: Los Angeles Angels (-1)

The Angels went 1-5 this week, as they were swept by the Yankees and lost two of three to the Guardians. They are 26-32 this season and have an eight-game winning streak on their resume. The last win of that stretch, May 23 against Miami, brought them to .500. Now, they are tumbling once again. Mike Trout is back, which is nice, but he has been brutal when healthy this year. It will be a tough American League schedule this week against the Angels and Red Sox.

#24: Washington Nationals (+1)

The Washington Nationals went 4-2 this week, with series wins against the Mariners and Diamondbacks. Even with their poor record, they have gotten some incredible performances this season. James Wood was sensational in May, with a .330 batting average and a 1.014 OPS in 27 games. Add in CJ Abrams, who has also been great this season, and there is reason for hope in Washington. They have a big home stand with three games against the Cubs and three against the Rangers.

#25: Baltimore Orioles (+1)

The Baltimore Orioles swept the Chicago White Sox this weekend to finally, maybe, get back on track. Of course, this week started by losing a series to the Cardinals. But seeing the ball go through the hoop against the worst team in the American League could be what gets them on track. On top of that, Charlie Morton has put together five straight solid performances. Since May 10, he is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in 22 innings. The Orioles need to string together a lot of wins, starting this week against the Mariners and Athletics on the road. Finally, some forward momentum in the MLB Power Rankings for Baltimore.

#26: Athletics (-2)

The Athletics lost every game they played this week, going 0-6 against the Astros and Blue Jays. On May 13, the A's beat the Dodgers 11-1 to move to 22-20 on the season and were 1.5 games back in the AL West. Since then, they are 1-17 and are now ten games out of their division lead. This is a collapse unlike anything fans could have expected, and the season is just about over in California's capital. They look to bounce back against the Twins and Orioles at home this week.

#27: Miami Marlins (-)

The Marlins lost both of their series this week, one to the Padres and another to the Giants. They are now 11 games below .500 and 13 games out of the NL East lead. The biggest concern around Miami is Sandy Alcantara, who has not looked like himself since returning from Tommy John surgery. After allowing six runs in four innings against the Padres, his ERA ballooned to 8.47. In his two seasons since his unanimous 2022 NL Cy Young win, he has a 5.08 ERA in 39 starts. They host the Rockies and travel to Tampa this week, looking for any positives.

#28: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

The Pirates' offense came alive this week in a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks this week. They won 9-6 and 10-1 in consecutive games, finally breaking the five-run seal that seemed to cap their offense. That includes winning each of the last two Paul Skenes starts, which is key to their success, as it was last year. In those two starts, Skenes has thrown 12.2 innings and allowed just one run. The Pirates need to start stringing wins together this week against the Astros and Phillies.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The Chicago White Sox were swept by the Baltimore Orioles this weekend and lost two games to the Mets before that. The Southsiders are 18-41, which is a much better pace than last year. But there is still not much to cheer about for the White Sox. Luis Robert continues to struggle at the plate, with a .540 OPS, but when he gets on base, he makes the most of it. He leads baseball with 21 stolen bases, so there is something positive happening in Chicago. The White Sox host the Tigers and Royals this week.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

Rounding out the MLB Power Rankings once again is the Colorado Rockies. They went 0-6 again this week, have lost eight games in a row, and are 1-13 in their last 14 games. Their record is 9-50, which is unfathomably bad. They have won three games since May 2. Scottie Scheffler has won three golf tournaments since then in only four attempts. The Rockies have not won a series this year or two games against the same team at all. This week, the Rockies travel to Miami and host the Mets.