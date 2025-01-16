ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 continues on the prelims with a fight between Zachary Reese and Azamat Bekoev in the middleweight division. Reese got back on track after suffering his first professional defeat in his UFC debut with two wins in a row meanwhile, Bekoev is stepping in on a week's notice for injured Sedriques Dumas with wins in each of his last six fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Reese-Bekoev prediction and pick.

Zachary Reese (8-1) had a rocky start to his UFC career when he was slammed into oblivion for a TKO defeat but was able to string together two wins in a row to get back on track. Now, with Dumas withdrawing from their bout just a week out he will be taking on surging prospect Azamat Bekoev this weekend at UFC 311.

Azamat Bekoev (18-3) is looking to make the most out of his short-notice opportunity after coming off of six consecutive wins where he captured the LFA middleweight title and defended it back in June 2024. It will be up to Bekoev to put his name on the map in a stacked middleweight division when he steps inside the octagon this weekend at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

Here are the UFC 311 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 311 Odds: Zachary Reese-Azamat Bekoev Odds

Zachary Reese: +170

Azamat Bekoev: -205

Why Zachary Reese Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jose Medina – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Zachary “Savage” Reese is poised to secure a victory over Azamat Bekoev at UFC 311 this weekend. Reese's impressive 8-1 professional record, including a recent unanimous decision win over Jose Daniel Medina, showcases his ability to perform at the highest level. His striking accuracy of 66% and significant strikes landed per minute of 3.93 demonstrate his precision and offensive output. Reese's finishing ability is particularly noteworthy, with seven of his eight wins coming in the first round.

While Bekoev is a formidable opponent, Reese's diverse skill set gives him multiple paths to victory. His ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground, evidenced by his five knockouts and two submissions, makes him a constant threat. Reese's experience in high-pressure UFC situations and his recent success against tougher competition should give him an edge. If Reese can implement his aggressive style and maintain his striking accuracy, he has a strong chance of outworking Bekoev and potentially securing another impressive finish.

Why Azamat Bekoev Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Chauncey Foxworth – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 14 (6 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Azamat Bekoev is poised to secure a victory over Zachary Reese in his UFC debut at UFC 311 this weekend. Bekoev's impressive 18-3 professional record, including a recent LFA middleweight championship win, shows that he can compete against some of the best like the UFC's Dylan Budka whom he has a win over. His well-rounded skill set, combining strong wrestling with improved striking, makes him a threat in all areas of the fight. Bekoev's experience against tough competition in ACA and LFA has prepared him well for the UFC stage.

While Reese is a formidable opponent, Bekoev's grappling prowess and ground control should give him the edge. Training at American Top Team has further refined his skills, making him one of the top middleweight prospects in the world. Bekoev's ability to finish fights both by submission and knockout provides multiple paths to victory1. If he can implement his aggressive style and utilize his wrestling background, Bekoev has a strong chance of outworking Reese and potentially securing a finish in his UFC debut.

Final Zachary Reese-Azamat Bekoev Prediction & Pick

This fight has come together on just about a week's notice after Sedriques Dumas had to withdraw from the bout. Now these two middleweights Zachary Reese and Azamat Bekoev will be looking to make a statement in the first big PPV event of 2025. This fight has the makings to be an absolute banger as both fighters have big power in their hands and will be searching for the knockout every time they throw a strike. While both men possess the power to get the knockout, Bekoev is more well-equipped to win in a firefight than Reese.

It is unfortunate that Reese goes from a very favorable matchup to a very unfavorable matchup against Bekoev. Ultimately, Reese does have the opportunity to land a big strike and silence the doubters but Bekoev is one of the top prospects outside of the UFC and he will show why that is when he stands inside the octagon and gets the knockout inside the first 2 rounds putting his name on the map in the UFC's middleweight division.

Final Zachary Reese-Azamat Bekoev Prediction & Pick: Azamat Bekoev (-205)