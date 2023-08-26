Alyson Stoner is opening up about their experience working on Disney's “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” Stoner who worked with Dylan and Cole Sprouse who played Zack and Cody Martin respectively on the hit television show says they felt “uncomfortable” having to kiss the brothers.

Stoner has taken to TikTok in a series called “Dear Hollywood” where they share their experiences on working on many of the popular television shows and films from the early to mid 2000s.

“So writers and executives might decide to make your character do anything on the next episode,” Stoner explained in a TikTok. “And it's assumed that you're going to agree to whatever scripted.”

“My first kiss and several of the times I experienced kissing all happened on camera,” they continued. “I remember on Suite Life on Disney, I'd already booked the role of Max and I'd filmed an episode. Well, a few weeks later, they wrote an episode where Max had to kiss both twins.”

They admitted that they were unaware that the role required them to kiss the brothers. “The Cheaper By The Dozen” star however still felt they they had to go through with the part.

“I felt young and uncomfortable,” the “Camp Rock” star continued. “I felt like, you know, this is part of my job. I chose to act and audition for this project. It's only a character. So in that way, I justified like, ‘Okay, I can have my kiss here and then I'll have my own separate first kiss at some point.'”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They previously revealed that as preteens, Stoner and Cole dated. However, Cole ended up breaking up with Stoner on their birthday.

“The first boy, I guess, that I had like a crush on and dated was Cole Sprouse,” they shared at the time to The Night Time Show podcast adding that he broke up with them. “He just said, ‘It's not going to work out.'”

This is not the first time Stoner has opened up about her experience as a child actor.

“I was a pack mule growing up,” they said in a 2017 YouTube video. “Living in that little box? Being part of that little machine? It takes a huge toll on you … the competition, narcissism, perfectionism, the pressure, schedule, the traumatizing experiences that we can never talk about, because we’re either under contract or we’ll get shot or other things will happen to us if we open our mouths.”

Take a look at Stoner's full TikTok below: