Fans in attendance at the 2023 CCXP event in Brazil got a first-hand experience at what working Zack Snyder is actually like.

With the premiere of Rebel Moon just around the corner, Netflix and Zack Snyder have been ramping up promotion for the first of the director's two-part sci-fi epic. The latest bit of promotion at the 2023 CCXP event in Brazil and takes immersion to a whole new level for fans, with a personal touch from Snyder himself.

The upcoming release of Rebel Moon saw Netflix put a heavy emphasis on the film at its CCXP area with an interactive virtual set for fans got the chance to have themselves inserted into the film, according to Collider's Steven Weintraub on X. However, the real cherry on top for anyone who decided to visit the virtual set was the opportunity to be directed by Snyder, himself, who was in attendance at the event to help promote his new film.

Weintraub noted how he had never seen a director get so hands on with fans in this manner at a convention.

Here’s @ZackSnyder directing fans at #CCXP23. @netflix set up a virtual set for #rebelmoon & people can do a scene which is then inserted into trailer which you’re sent after. Tons of fans are here wanting to be directed by Snyder. I’ve never seen a director do this at a con. pic.twitter.com/mI7TDaIcUe — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 1, 2023

Rebel Moon is set to transport audiences to a universe held under the rule of a corrupt government known as the Motherworld, with its will enforced by its armed forces dubbed the Imperium. When the moon of Veldt comes under the threat of the Imperium, the moon's residents set out to recruit a band of warriors from across the galaxy that give them a fighting chance against the Motherworld's force attempting to take control of Veldt.

Alongside the interactive experience, Snyder has previously spoken about plans to expand the universe beyond the two upcoming films set to release on Netflix. Multiple games, comics, a novelization, and an animated series are all reportedly in the works to expand what has been teased as an already massive universe.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is scheduled to release for a limited theatrical run on December 15, 2023 and then on Netflix on December 22, 2023. Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 19, 2024.