Zendaya is making a whopping eight-figures in her new film Challengers which is out on Friday. According to a report from Variety, the Euphoria actress is making 10 million from the tennis film inspired by the real-life events in the world of tennis. The Oakland native plays the lead and is producing the film.
Zendays plays Tashi Duncan who is a former tennis prodigy and somehow along the way, is caught in a love triangle with her husband and ex. Her husband Art Donaldson is played by Mike Faist and the ex Patrick Zweig is played by Josh O’Connor.
The film was originally set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival and later hit the big screen last fall but due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Zendaya and her costars were not allowed to promote the film so Amazon MGM delayed the film's debut until April 2024.
What Has Zendaya Said About Challengers?
Through several interviews, Zendaya has spoken about what the film is actually about.
“It’s a movie, and it’s tennis, but it’s not a tennis movie,” Zendaya explained per Variety.
“It’s much deeper,” Zendaya continued. “Tennis is just a metaphor for a lot of bigger s—. For power. For codependency. They’re using tennis as their device to get these things out of their system. It’s the only way they know how to communicate.”
Zendaya also leaned into the fact that she was able to play a character as an adult as she has been typecasted in her career to play characters in high school such as HBO's Euphoria and the Spider-Man franchise where she plays alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland.
“I’ve been playing 16-year-olds since I was 16,” Zendaya said. “So it was nice to play a character that was not a child anymore. It was also interesting playing parts of my life that I haven’t experienced yet: I’ve not gotten married. I’ve not had a child. Those milestones, I don’t necessarily have a direct reference point for. That was different to feel. Ultimately, it felt like the right time for a character like this.”
The trailer for the film has also gone viral for its kissing scene where the actress has recently spoken out about not understanding people's obsession with her romantic scenes in film and television.
Challengers hits theaters on April 26. Watch the trailer below: