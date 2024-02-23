Zendaya was asked who has the most “rizz” on the Dune 2 cast, but instead of the actress picking one of her costars she decided to rave about her boyfriend Tom Holland.
“I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own,” she said before coming up with her answer. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”
The Dune actress said that the two have different strengths and that he helps bring out the more social side of her.
“I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell,” she explained. “But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people.”
He said that it translates into his work as well since he has to interact with press.
“He’s just naturally very good at that. I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit,” she shared. “He’s got that natural gift.”
Holland recently commented on the fact that he has no “rizz” which is fine by him.
“I'm happy and in love so I've got no need for rizz,” the Cherry star said. “I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz.”
Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet Share What It's Like To Work On Intimate Scenes Together
“It's weird as hell, 'cause we're so close, platonically,” Chalamet said per Entertainment Tonight. “In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work.”
“I don't know what that says about the nature of our jobs,” he jokingly added, “but it's just another day of work.”
It's definitely strange,” Zendaya said. “I think both of us are just like, ‘All right. This is our job. OK, we're going to do this.'”
Zendaya added: “In this specific love story, I think we're so grateful to have Denis at the helm of this very special thing. He always found a way to somehow — amongst all of the epicness that is the Dune universe — find a way to carve out a very sentimental, beautiful love story that is, I feel, in many respects, earned.”
“You see, throughout the film, the moments between them. The things that are unsaid,” she said of the characters' relationship in the film. “The glances between characters — there's so much said just with looks. I think it happens with all the characters, and specifically Paul and Chani.”
“I think we've built a lot just within brief glances, with whatever they're holding inside,” the actress added. “[It may be] a brief moment between us, but so much can be said.”
Dune 2 is out in theaters now.