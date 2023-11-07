Zenless Zone Zero is having its 2nd Closed Beta Test! Check out details and how to join the ZZZ 2nd Closed Beta Test "Equalizing Test".

Zenless Zone Zero, the upcoming futuristic action RPG from HoYoverse, is having a run of its closed beta now. Here are all of the details, including how to join, for the Zenless Zone Zero 2nd Closed Beta “Equalizing Test”

Zenless Zone Zero 2nd Closed Beta – Equalizing Test

Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new urban fantasy IP being brought by HoYoverse, the same developer-publisher of the Honkai franchise, Genshin Impact, and Tears of Themis.

Like most of HoYoverse's titles, ZZZ will be available on Consoles, PC, Android, and iOS upon its release.

The start Zenless Zone Zero 2nd Closed Beta “Equalizing Test” has not yet been announced. As of the time of writing, the end of the sign-up duration has also not been announced.

How to join the ZZZ 2nd Closed Beta

Doing the simple steps below would entitle you to a chance to enter the closed beta.

Head over to the Zenless Zone Zero official website. Click the “Sign Up Now” button. Accomplish the short survey (~5 mins)

There is also a Lucky Draw event on the same website that gives players the chance to win rewards such as Character Sounds, Badge Sets, and more.

ZZZ 2nd Closed Beta Details

Each HoYoverse ID can only complete the Equalizing Test sign-up survey once.

Progress from the 1st Closed Beta “Tuning Test” will not be carried over. Also, players who participated in the 1st Closed Beta will need to fill in the Equalizing Test sign-up survey should they wish to participate in this run of the Closed Beta.

Progress made during the 2nd Closed Beta “Equalizing Test” will not be kept when ZZZ releases. Payments will be disabled during the Equalizing Test.

The eligibility for the 2nd Closed Beta will be linked to the device used on your first login. During the test period, one account can only be connected to one device per platform. This means you cannot switch to another device on the same platform with the same account. Doing so will be grounds for banning and disqualification for the account.

Progress within the same account is shared across all platforms.

Players will be allowed to post and stream content to social media platforms. “Subject to compliance with laws, regulations, and platform rules, no other rules will be applied to the test on the sharing, discussion, and distribution of test content. However, please note that we reserve the right to pursue legal action by litigation and other means for infringements such as unpacking, piracy, deliberate defamation, and improper use.”

Zenless Zone Zero 2nd Closed Beta Support and Specs

Zenless Zone Zero 2nd Closed Beta will support the following controllers:

DualSense

DUALSHOCK 4

Xbox Wireless Controller

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller

The recommended specs for each platform are as follows:

PC: 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX1660

iOS: iPhone 11Pro; iPad with A13 chip, 4GB RAM; Mac currently unsupported

Android: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 8200, or Kirin 9000, and 8GB RAM

The minimum specs for each platform:

PC: 7th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX970

iOS: iPhone XS; iPad A12, 4GB RAM; Mac currently unsupported

Android: Snapdragon 888, Dimensity 1200, or Kirin 990, and 8GB RAM

System Requirements

Windows: Windows 10 or later versions

iOS: iOS 14.0 or later versions

Android: Android 11.0 or later versions

Required Memory Space

PC: At least 40GB

iOS: At least 17GB

Android: At least 15GB

No date for the ZZZ 2nd Closed Beta has been announced as of the time of writing.