Mario Tennis Fever features 30 Rackets for players to use, 24 of which you need to unlock. Fever Rackets are power-ups for your racket, each with their own unique ability to help you win. However, not everybody knows how to unlock all Fever Rackets in the game, or what they do. Therefore, we created a list of all Fever Rackets in Mario Tennis Fever and how to unlock them.

Mario Tennis Fever Rackets – All Fever Rackets In The Game & How to Unlock Them

Racket How to Unlock Ability Personal Racket N/A N/A Flame Racket N/A Scatters flame where the ball and set enemies on fire Ice Racket N/A Creates a wall of ice where the ball bounces Lightning Racket N/A Lightning strikes where the ball bounces Ty-foo Racket N/A Creates a twister where the ball bounces Mud Racket N/A Creates Mud Puddles where the ball bounces Shadow Racket Play 2 Tennis Matches Creates a shadow double that can also return shots Fire Bar Racket Play 4 Tennis Matches Creates a firebar where the ball bounces Freezing Racket Play 6 Tennis Matches Scatters ice chunks where the ball bounces

Amp Racket Play 8 Tennis Matches When player hits the ball, it becomes an Amp that connect lightning Swerve Racket Play 12 Tennis Matches Enhances the curve of a player's shot Inky Racket Play 14 Tennis Matches Creates ink spots where the ball bounces Banana Racket Play 16 Tennis Matches Scatters banana peels where the ball bounces and after Fever Shot counters Volcano Racket Play 18 Tennis Matches Creates a volcanic-bomb shooting crater where the ball bounces Ghost Racket Play 22 Tennis Matches Makes the player (and the ball they hit) invisible to others Golden Dash Racket Play 24 Tennis Matches Lets you leap toward the other end of the court with speed to make a saving shot Chargin' Chuck Racket Play 26 Tennis Matches Changes ball shape and gives them a different bounce Spiny Racket Play 28 Tennis Matches Scatters Spinies where the ball bounces Magic Racket Play 32 Tennis Matches Creates a Wand where the ball bounces that changes the rackets of players hit by it.

Bullet Bill Racket Play 34 Tennis Matches Balls hit by the player turn into a Bullet Bill Twomp Racket Play 36 Tennis Matches Creates a Thwomp above where the ball bounces that squishes nearby players Shova Racket Play 38 Tennis Matches Enhances overall power and ability to push opponents back Metal Racket Play 42 Tennis Matches Grants invincibility and a power boost ? Block Racket Unlock all other Rackets Every Fever Shot mimic's another Racket Effect. Mini Mushroom Racket Clear JC Rank in Adventure Scatters Mini-Mushrooms when the ball bounces Fire Flower Racket Clear E Rank in Adventure Creates fireballs each time the player hits a ball (must be active) Ice Flower Racket Clear D Rank in Adventure Creates iceballs each time the player hits a ball (must be active) Star Racket Clear C Rank in Adventure Grants invincibility and speed boost Tornado Racket Clear B Rank in Adventure Creates tornadoes each time the player hits a ball (must be active)

Pokey Racket Clear A Rank in Adventure Creates Pokeys when the ball bounces

Overall, that includes all Rackets, and their abilities in Mario Tennis Fever. A good chunk of them must be unlocked by playing several matches. Fortunately, you can earn Rackets alongside characters and color variations, so you'll unlock a lot of content within 100 matches. Fortunately, you only need to play 42 matches to unlock most of them.

Many other Rackets may be acquired via the Game's adventure mode. Clearing all the Ranks (JC through A). Therefore, completing Adventure will net you the final rackets you need. Once you acquire them all, you unlock the final ? Block Racket.

Overall, we recommend unlocking every Racket in the game. Each one possesses separate abilities which may be useful in certain situations. The Shadow Racket, for example, turns any match into a two-on-one briefly, giving you time to take advantage.

Not only do characters possess playing styles, but the racket they use also matters too. So dump the Personal Racket ASAP and use any other one to ensure you have some sort of bonus. These Rackets will also be handy in online matches when your skill is really tested!

We hope this this guide helps! best of luck in collecting all Fever Rackets in Mario Tennis Fever! There's a lot to unlock in this game, and it'll take some time. We'll see you out there on the court!

