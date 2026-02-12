Mario Tennis Fever features 30 Rackets for players to use, 24 of which you need to unlock. Fever Rackets are power-ups for your racket, each with their own unique ability to help you win. However, not everybody knows how to unlock all Fever Rackets in the game, or what they do. Therefore, we created a list of all Fever Rackets in Mario Tennis Fever and how to unlock them.

Mario Tennis Fever Rackets – All Fever Rackets In The Game & How to Unlock Them

RacketHow to UnlockAbility
Personal RacketN/AN/A
Flame RacketN/AScatters flame where the ball and set enemies on fire
Ice RacketN/ACreates a wall of ice where the ball bounces
Lightning RacketN/ALightning strikes where the ball bounces
Ty-foo RacketN/ACreates a twister where the ball bounces
Mud RacketN/ACreates Mud Puddles where the ball bounces
Shadow RacketPlay 2 Tennis MatchesCreates a shadow double that can also return shots
Fire Bar RacketPlay 4 Tennis MatchesCreates a firebar where the ball bounces
Freezing RacketPlay 6 Tennis MatchesScatters ice chunks where the ball bounces
Amp RacketPlay 8 Tennis MatchesWhen player hits the ball, it becomes an Amp that connect lightning
Swerve RacketPlay 12 Tennis MatchesEnhances the curve of a player's shot
Inky RacketPlay 14 Tennis MatchesCreates ink spots where the ball bounces
Banana RacketPlay 16 Tennis MatchesScatters banana peels where the ball bounces and after Fever Shot counters
Volcano RacketPlay 18 Tennis MatchesCreates a volcanic-bomb shooting crater where the ball bounces
Ghost RacketPlay 22 Tennis MatchesMakes the player (and the ball they hit) invisible to others
Golden Dash RacketPlay 24 Tennis MatchesLets you leap toward the other end of the court with speed to make a saving shot
Chargin' Chuck RacketPlay 26 Tennis MatchesChanges ball shape and gives them a different bounce
Spiny RacketPlay 28 Tennis MatchesScatters Spinies where the ball bounces
Magic RacketPlay 32 Tennis MatchesCreates a Wand where the ball bounces that changes the rackets of players hit by it.
Bullet Bill RacketPlay 34 Tennis MatchesBalls hit by the player turn into a Bullet Bill
Twomp RacketPlay 36 Tennis MatchesCreates a Thwomp above where the ball bounces that squishes nearby players
Shova RacketPlay 38 Tennis MatchesEnhances overall power and ability to push opponents back
Metal RacketPlay 42 Tennis MatchesGrants invincibility and a power boost
? Block RacketUnlock all other RacketsEvery Fever Shot mimic's another Racket Effect.
Mini Mushroom RacketClear JC Rank in AdventureScatters Mini-Mushrooms when the ball bounces
Fire Flower RacketClear E Rank in AdventureCreates fireballs each time the player hits a ball (must be active)
Ice Flower RacketClear D Rank in AdventureCreates iceballs each time the player hits a ball (must be active)
Star RacketClear C Rank in AdventureGrants invincibility and speed boost
Tornado RacketClear B Rank in AdventureCreates tornadoes each time the player hits a ball (must be active)
Pokey RacketClear A Rank in AdventureCreates Pokeys when the ball bounces
Overall, that includes all Rackets, and their abilities in Mario Tennis Fever. A good chunk of them must be unlocked by playing several matches. Fortunately, you can earn Rackets alongside characters and color variations, so you'll unlock a lot of content within 100 matches. Fortunately, you only need to play 42 matches to unlock most of them.

Many other Rackets may be acquired via the Game's adventure mode. Clearing all the Ranks (JC through A). Therefore, completing Adventure will net you the final rackets you need. Once you acquire them all, you unlock the final ? Block Racket.

Overall, we recommend unlocking every Racket in the game. Each one possesses separate abilities which may be useful in certain situations. The Shadow Racket, for example, turns any match into a two-on-one briefly, giving you time to take advantage.

Not only do characters possess playing styles, but the racket they use also matters too. So dump the Personal Racket ASAP and use any other one to ensure you have some sort of bonus. These Rackets will also be handy in online matches when your skill is really tested!

We hope this this guide helps! best of luck in collecting all Fever Rackets in Mario Tennis Fever! There's a lot to unlock in this game, and it'll take some time. We'll see you out there on the court!

