NBA 2K26 February Ratings Update: Cooper Flagg Rises Again

A New NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update for the month of February has arrived, with players like Cooper Flagg once again headlining the featured players of this update. Like always, we'll go over the biggest winners in this update and explain why they received a ratings increase. Without further do, let's check out the latest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings for the month of February.

Cooper Flagg OVR Rises Once Again in NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update (February 2026)

Cooper Flagg, Guard, Dallas Mavericks: 87 OVR (+1)

Flagg was the leading featured player in the last rating update as he now climbs up to an 87 OVR. Since the last update, he's had three games where he's scored over 30 points, and only one where he scored less than 20. He currently ranks 32nd in the league in points per game, and he'll continue to rise if he keeps things up.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, they also haven't won a game since the last ratings update. Ideally, they'd like to see Flagg post these numbers in games they actually win. But on the positive side, he's been averaging more points than Luka Doncic so far this month.

Stephon Castle, Guard, San Antonio Spurs: 85 OVR (+1)

Castle's seven assists per game are currently the 11th most in the league. The biggest contributing factor in this OVR boost is likely his 40-point performance against the Mavericks on February 7th. In the team's 138-125 win, Castle also earned 12 assists and 12 rebounds while converting 15 of 19 field goals.

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately, Castle has been limited recently due to injury. And in the month of February, he has only averaged just over 22 minutes per game (roughly 10 minutes less than January). The Spurs can't just rely on Wemby alone, so hopefully Castle can fully recover. Since the last update, San Antonio has only lost one game, and is currently on a six-game win streak.

Alexandre Sarr, Center, Washington Wizards – 84 OVR (+1)

The 2nd Overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft sees a slight adjustment to his OVR based on recent performances. He earned a career-high rebounds (17) against the Bucks in January. In the two games before that, he scored 24 and 29 points, respectively. More recently, he recorded 12 rebounds in the team's loss to the Miami Heat.

This season has been a major improvement for Sarr. He's been averaging over 17 points per game (13 last year), while also averaging 7.8 rebounds (6.5 last year). Unfortunately, Sarr is dealing with a hamstring strain and will likely be out for a couple of weeks. So he likely won't be receiving an adjustment in the next update.

Several other notable players received ratings boosts throughout the league. But 2K specifically featured these players for this update. All three players are extremely young and hopefully have long careers ahead of them.