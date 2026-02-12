Mario Tennis Fever features 38 total characters in the game, some of which you need to unlock in order to use. While you start with 18 characters, you need to unlock another 20. However, not everyone knows how to get all these characters. Therefore created a list of all characters you can unlock in Mario Tennis Fever.

Mario Tennis Fever Roster – All Characters In The Game & How to Unlock Them

Character (Playing Style) How to Unlock Kamek (Tricky) Play 1 Tennis Match Spike (Powerful) Play 5 Tennis Match Diddy Kong (Speedy) Play 10 Tennis Match Chain Chomp (Powerful) Play 20 Tennis Match Birdo (All-Around) Play 30 Tennis Match Koopa Paratroopa (Technical) Play 40 Tennis Match Petey Piranha (Powerful) Play 50 Tennis Match Piranha Plant (Tricky) Clear the Piranha Plant Challenge in Score Challenges on Advanced Difficulty Baby Mario (All-Around) Win the Mushroom Cup Tournament (Singles)

Baby Luigi (All-Around) Win the Mushroom Cup Tournament (Doubles) Baby Wario (Powerful) Win the Star Cup Tournament (Singles) Baby Waluigi (Defensive) Win the Star Cup Tournament (Doubles) Baby Peach (Technical) Win the Flower Cup Tournament (Singles) Boom Boom (Defensive) In Trial Towers, Clear the Tower of Resolve Goomba (All-Around) In Trial Towers, Clear the Tower of Growth Blooper (Tricky) Clear the 4P Co-op Ring Shot in Score Challenges on Advanced Difficulty Nabbit (Speedy) Win the Flower Cup Tournament (Doubles) Dry Bones (Tricky) Clear Auto Tennis in Score Challenges on Advanced Difficulty Dry Bowser (Defensive) In Trial Towers, Clear Tower of Trickery

Wiggler (Defensive) Clear the 2P Co-op Ring Shoot in Score Challenges on Advanced Difficulty

Overall, that includes all unlockable characters in Mario Tennis Fever.

For the most part, these characters can be unlocked by just playing the game. Kamek, Spike, Diddy Kong, Chain Chomp, Birdo, Koopa Paratroopa, and Petey Piranha can all be unlocked by playing 50 total tennis matches. Then there's several characters you can unlock by playing tournaments, like all the Babies and Nabbit.

Then there's the Trial Towers and Score Challenges. These may be tougher to acquire depending on your skill at the mode. The Tower of Trickery, in particular, might take more time to complete. But if you're really good at the game, you can probably clear all the trial towers in about two hours.

We hope this this guide helps! best of luck in collecting all characters in Mario Tennis Fever!

