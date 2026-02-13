The new All-Star Takeover Signature event in NBA 2K26 gives players VC rewards, Skill Boosts, and more for those who perform well enough. In the event, players are required to play 5v5 games at the Los Angeles Intuit Dome in order to win rewards. Earning prizes in this event consists of building up your event score to earn higher tiers of rewards. However, those who rank in the top 25 receive a Grand Prize, which includes 25K VC, Unlimited Skill Boosts, and more.

NBA 2K26 All-Star Takeover Event Details – How To Get VC From The Event

All-Star Takeover presented by @statefarm is LIVE ⭐ Head to the Event Center for 5v5 games and experiment with maxed out builds at 99 OVR with max Badges 📈 Test new playstyles and light it up from the State Farm 4 PT Zone while you earn 2XREP and rewards all weekend long! pic.twitter.com/YpFLc0VAAB — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) February 13, 2026

The new All-Star Takeover event starts on Friday, February 13th. To participate in the event, head over to the Event Center. Whenever you're ready, just head on in and play for a chance to receive some awesome rewards.

You play in 5v5 games and receive rewards based on your Event Score. Additionally, players with the highest score (top 25) receive additional rewards, including unlimited Skill Boosts, 25K VC, and more. Therefore, we recommend going into this event with either your friends or the best randoms you can scrounge up. Nevertheless, let's take a look at those rewards.

NBA 2K26 All-Star Takeover Event Tiers & Rewards:

Tier 3: Earn an Event Score of 10,000 Gatorade Boosts (5) Skill Boosts (5) All-Star Banner State Farm Bucket Hat

Tier 2: Earn an Event Score of 75,000 Gatorade Boosts (10) Skill Boosts (10) VC (5,000) All-Star Banner State Farm Bucket Hat All-Star Basketball

Tier 1: Earn an Event Score of 150,000 Gatorade Boosts (25) Skill Boosts (25) VC (10,000) All-Star Takeover Banner All-Star Takeover Basketball All-Star Takeover Jersey State Farm Bucket Hat

Grand Prize: Rank Within Top 25 Skill Boosts (Unlimited) Gatorade Boosts (25) VC (25,000) All-Star Takeover Banner All-Star Takeover Basketball All-Star Takeover Jerseys (Home & Away) State Farm Bucket Hat



Overall, the new event gives players a great opportunity to earn some Skill Boosts and other great rewards in NBA 2K26. Even if you only reach Tier 2, you still receive 15x Gatorade Boosts, 5K VC, and a few other rewards. Therefore, we recommend checking it out if you're looking for something to do in the City.

That includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K26 All-Star Takeover Event. We wish you the best of luck in the event!

