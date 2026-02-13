Mario Tennis Fever‘s Adventure Mode features multiple quizzes, and we listed all the answers to each question for your convenience. Not everybody knows each answer, but they can be found by playing the game or chatting with NPCs. But we'll make things simpler and put them all in one place to make your life easier. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Mario Tennis Fever Adventure Mode Quiz Questions & Answers

Overall, there are four total quizzes in Mario Tennis Fever Adventure Mode:

Rank E Quiz Answers – Mario Tennis Fever Adventure Mode

Which Shot has a high bounce? Answer: Topspin

Which shot doesn't have much of a bounce, but does curve to the side a lot? Answer: Slice

Which shot doesn't rotate much, but does move really fast? Answer: Flat



All Rank D Quiz Answers – Mario Tennis Fever Adventure Mode

What type of player has a strong shot, but is slow on their feet? Answer: Power

What type of player can be confident in their speed? Answer: Speedy

What type of player has the widest reach? Answer: Defensive



Rank C Quiz Answers – Mario Tennis Fever Adventure Mode

What type of player is skilled at hitting curving shots? Answer: Tricky

What type of player has a nice balance of offense and defense? Answer: All-Around

What type of player is good at hitting corners of the court? Answer: Technical



All Rank B Quiz Answers – Mario Tennis Fever Adventure Mode

Technically, the Rank B Quiz comes in two parts:

What shot should you use when you need to get back to the center of the court? Answer: Slice

What's a good shot to use when your opponent is up close to the net? Answer Lob

What shot should you use when your opponent is pulling back from the net? Answer: Drop Shot

On which court does the ball bounce the lowest and move the fastest? Answer: Grass Court

On which court does the ball move the slowest, making it easy to keep a rally going? Answer: Clay Court

On which court does the ball have a good balance of speed and bounce? Answer: Hard Court



Overall, that includes all answers and questions in this guide. We wish you the best of luck in clearing the mode and completing your Adventure. Check out our other guides on how to unlock all characters and rackets!

