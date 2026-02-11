Mario Tennis Fever Review Scores are starting to surface, but what do critics think of the game? The latest entry in the Mario Tennis series is the first in eight years, and the second Mario sports game on the Nintendo Switch 2. Tennis Fever brings more characters, modes, and power-ups to shake things up on the court. But what did critics think of the game?

Mario Tennis Fever Review Scores – 77 on Metacritic



As of February 11th, 2026, Mario Tennis Fever currently has an aggregated score of 77 on Metacritic for Nintendo Switch 2 based on 71 total critic reviews. The game is currently available on Nintendo Switch 2.

CGMagazine gave the game a 9/10, saying it “might be the best entry in the series to date”. The reviewer enjoyed all the new modes, especially the new Wonder Court Match. They also enjoyed the wide variety of content, including the adventure mode. However, they missed the “Zone Speed” and “Zone Shots” from Mario Tennis Aces.

PCMag gave Mario Tennis Fever 4.5/5 review Score. Overall, the reviewer enjoyed the new Fever Rackets. They also enjoyed the wider variety of modes, as well as the amount of unlockable content. While they did enjoy the Adventure mode, they felt that the mode itself felt too linear at times. Furthermore, they experienced “mild lag” in online matches.

Nintendo Insider gave the game a 9/10. The reviewer called it the “best sports entry we've had from the plumber since his GameCube days”. They enjoyed the wide variety of modes as well as the amount of unlockable content. However, they noted that the Adventure mode felt more like a “Glorified Tutorial”. But they still enjoyed the other modes and features like the new Fever Rackets.

Destructoid gave Mario Tennis Fever an 8/10 Review Score. They noted that the game “appeals to longtime fans of the franchise, as well as those whoo may never even considered picking up a tennis racket”. Overall, the reviewer liked the wide variety of content, as well as the game's visuals. But like other reviewers, they felt like Adventure Mode was repetitive and too much like a tutorial.

Nintendo Life gave the game an 8/10. The reviewer loved the new Fever Rackets as well as their mechanics. They also enjoyed the improved player movement, roster size, and variety of unlockables. But they felt that offline players didn't have a lot of solo content. Furthermore, they criticized the “short” and “basic” Adventure Mode.

GameSpot gave Mario Tennis Fever an 8/10 Review Score. The reviewer called it “the best a Mario Sports game has been in years”. Like many others, they liked the new Fever Rackets as well as the variety of modes. Unlike some of the other reviewers, they did enjoy the Adventure Mode's “short and sweet story” with “clever boss fights”. However, they noted some lag when playing online.

Game Informer gave the game a 7.5/10 score. They said the game “is hardly a revolutionary entry, but it nails the series' most important element by offering a well-rounded experience.” The reviewer especially enjoyed the randomness of the Trial Towers, and they liked the online experience. However, they noted that the AI was prone to making dumb mistakes, and that Adventure Mode ends “as soon as it starts picking up Momentum”.

GamesRadar+ gave the game a 3.5/5. Overall, they enjoyed the game, but said it was a shame that it “can't serve up a more complete package”. The reviewer enjoyed the new Fever Shots/Racket, as well as the game's large roster. But they felt that Adventure mode was “tedious” and a “missed opportunity” to do more.

IGN gave Mario Tennis Fever a 7/10 Review Score. Overall, the reviewer found it “tough to recommend to solo players” because of the “bland” Adventure mode. However, they did like the controls, online component, and large character roster. But after 20 hours of playing, the Reviewer also said they “had their fill”.

VGC gave the game a 3/5. Overall, the reviewer called it “another solid enough sports game from Camelot, but a disappointingly short single-player offering and a real risk of imbalance”. Like many others, they enjoyed the Fever Rackets and large roster. However, they noted that some characters and rackets feel overpowered while Adventure mode feels short.

Mario Tennis Fever Review Score Roundup – Is Mario Tennis Fever worth it?

Overall, it seems like Mari Tennis Fever is a solid title for the Nintendo Switch 2. Furthermore, it may help Switch 2 owners justify owning Nintendo's latest console as they can add another Mario game to the library.

The biggest areas of praise seem to go toward the Gameplay. More specifically, it seems the new Fever Racket system is a hit with many critics. Furthermore, many reviewers liked the expansive roster and amount of unlockable content.

However, it seems reviewers were mixed on Adventure mode. From the sound of it, it seems like mode is more of a tutorial than a ful-fledged campaign. That may disappoint single-players who don't have a NSO subscription.

Speaking of Online, it seems like the reviewers enjoyed it. But they also noted lag issues and haven't had the pleasure of facing sweats who've mastered the meta. But it does seem like a fun party game.

Overall, that includes everything we can gather from the Mario Tennis Fever Review Scores. If you do decide to purchase the game, we sure hope you enjoy it! But it doesn't seem like a title worth buying a Switch 2 for. Rather, it seems like a fun party game to keep on the shelves for when friends come over.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.