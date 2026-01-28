The RIDE 6 Release Date is on the way, with some trailers showing off the new gameplay. Developer Milestone S.r.l. returns to the RIDE series once again, bringing off-road racing, gameplay improvements, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

RIDE 6 Release Date – February 12th, 2026

The Ride 6 Release Date is Thursday, February 12th, 2026, with an Early Access launch date of February 9th, 2026. It is available for pre-order for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Overall, three different editions of the game are available for pre-order:

Standard Edition – $59.99 Base game *Made in Japan Bikes Pack

Deluxe Edition – $79.99 All of the above Season Pass Volume 1 Made in Italy Bikes Pack

Ultimate Edition – $99.99 All of the above Season Pass Volume 2 Credits Multiplier 3 Day Early Access



*indicates Pre-Order Bonus

RIDE 6 Gameplay

RIDE 6 is a motorcycle racing video game from developer Milestone S.r.l. and marks the sixth entry in the series. Milestone, formerly known as Graffiti, is an experienced developer with decades of experience.

Overall, the game features a gameplay experience similar to previous installments. It's still the same classic motorcycle racing we've come to expect from the seasoned developer. But of course, there's a lot of new features that make RIDE 6 worth looking at.

The biggest addition to RIDE 6 comes the inclusion of off-road tracks. For the first time in the series, you'll race your motorbikes across more than just asphalt. Take on dirt roads or ride on the asphalt with one of the 250+ bikes in the game. There's a variety of bikes to choose from, giving you plenty of options before the races begin.

Furthermore, RIDE 6 brings two types of experiences. Firstly, the Arcade Experience is great for new players who just want to jump in and have fun. But for those looking for something more, there's the Pro Experience. This offers more control and depth, but provides a challenge that requires skill and patience to master.

For those completely new to RIDE, check out the new Bridgestone Riding School. This tutorial school offers everyone a great way of learning the mechanics to take on more difficulty challenges.

Additionally, RIDE 6 allows players to take their talents online. And thanks to cross-play, you can race against anyone on other platforms. It also allows you to show off any customized gear that you may want to show off. Climb to the top of the leaderboards, or just have fun with friends you race across asphalt and dirt.

RIDE 6 Story

Ride 6 Story all takes place within RIDE Fest. You control your rider and your path, influencing your career along the way. While not a full-fledged story with a narrative and cutscenes, you create your own Story by developing your driver.

You ultimate goal is to join the ranks of the 100 legendary champions. Take on pros like Casey Stoner and Guy Martin, and claim your spot as one of the best in the Festival. But it won't be a walk in the park as you need to test your skill across multiple disciplines and tracks.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the RIDE 6 Release Date and gameplay. We can't wait to jump into the next installment of the franchise. We look forward to diving into RideFest with the rest of you this February!

