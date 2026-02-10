In Apr. 2026, Roman Reigns is set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 42. However, before that, Punk is set to star in the upcoming Showcase mode of the WWE 2K26 video game.

The cover star of the video game, this year's edition is based on Punk's career, with the Showcase mode focusing on his WWE tenure, past matches, and a few dream matches. While Paul Heyman narrated the WWE 2K25 Bloodline Showcase mode, “The Second City Saint” is set to narrate his own Showcase story.

Recently, a new promotional trailer for the mode launched, giving fans their first look at gameplay and a soft confirmation of the mode's 12 matches. WWE 2K24's Showcase of the Immortals featured 21 main matches, while last year's Bloodline Showcase had 17 main matches, excluding bonus matches. It is now expected that Punk's Showcase mode will not stay limited to just 12 bouts but also feature several more.

The recently released gameplay provided a hint and glimpse of the 12 confirmed matches, which include:

CM Punk vs. JBL (SummerSlam 2008)

CM Punk vs. Rey Mysterio (Armageddon 2008)

CM Punk vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania 27)

CM Punk vs. The Rock (Elimination Chamber 2013)

CM Punk vs. John Cena (RAW, Feb. 25, 2013)

CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam 2013)

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Bad Blood 2024)

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (WWE RAW Netflix debut)

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 41)

CM Punk vs. Eddie Guerrero (Dream match)

CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin (Dream match)

CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. The Miz & Maryse (Dream match)

The last listed matches of the list are the rumored “What if” dream matches, while the rest of the Showcase mode will feature some of Punk's greatest rivalries, as well as some of the highest-rated matches of his career. Punk's iconic rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins upon his WWE return is also explored and will play an essential role in the mode.

With still time left for the release, WWE 2K could add Punk vs. John Cena from Money in the Bank 2011, Punk vs. Jeff Hardy from SummerSlam 2009, as well as the heavily teased Punk vs. The Undertaker from WrestleMania 29.