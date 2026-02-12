Mario Tennis Fever features 20 unlockable color variations for certain characters in the game which you need to unlock in order to use. However, not everyone knows how to get all these characters. Therefore created a list of all color variants you can unlock in Mario Tennis Fever. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Mario Tennis Fever Color Variations – All Color Variants In The Game & How to Unlock Them

Color Variant How to Unlock Blue Luma Play 15 Tennis Matches Blue Yoshi Play 25 Tennis Matches Blue Shy Guy Play 35 Tennis Matches Blue Koopa Troopa Play 45 Tennis Matches Blue Koopa Paratroopa Play 55 Tennis Matches Light Blue Yoshi Play 60 Tennis Matches Green Shy Guy Play 65 Tennis Matches Red Koopa Troopa Play 70 Tennis Matches Green Koopa Paratroopa Play 75 Tennis Matches

Orange Yoshi Play 80 Tennis Matches Light Blue Shy Guy Play 85 Tennis Matches Yellow Koopa Troopa Play 90 Tennis Matches Yellow Koopa Paratroopa Play 95 Tennis Matches Orange Shy Guy Play 100 Tennis Matches Pink Shy Guy Play A Ring Shot Match (Singles) in Special Matches Yellow Shy Guy Play A Ring Shot Match (Doubles) in Special Matches Yellow Yoshi Earn an S rank in Score Attack Auto Tennis Pink Yoshi Earn an S Rank in Score Attack 2P Co-op Ring Shot Purple Yoshi Earn an S Rank in Score Attack 4P Co-op Ring Shot

Red Yoshi Earn an S Rank in Score Attack Piranha Plant Challenge

Overall, that includes all Color Variants for all characters in Mario Tennis Fever. But what is a color variant?

Article Continues Below

Color variations, as the name suggests, are the different colors for characters you have in the game. For example, everyone starts the game with Yoshi. But players need to unlock Yoshi's color variations if they want them all.

For the most part, many of these variants just require you to play the game. Playing 100 total matches nets you most variants, including the Blue Luma and all Koopa Troopa/Paratroopa skins. You also unlock several skins for characters like Yoshi and Shy Guy.

But the Green Dino and Shy Guy both have a lot of variations in this game. To unlock all of their respective colors, you need to complete modes like Special Matches and Score Attack. But if you're good at the game, you should have no problem.

We hope this this guide helps! best of luck in collecting all color variations in Mario Tennis Fever!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our very own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.