A new MLB The Show 26 Trailer has arrived, showcasing the new and improved RTTS (Road To The Show Mode). For those new to the series, Road To The Show is a mode where you live out the career of a created baseball player. This year, the developer expanded the mode with more colleges in the Amateur Years, new simulation options, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

MLB The Show 26 RTTS – Everything You Need to Know

Overall the biggest updates coming to MLB The Show 26 RTTS (Road to The Show) include:

Expanded Amateur Years

More Control in Pro Career

A bigger emphasis on Goals

Unlocking Perks

New Career Simulation Options

Firstly, RTTS in The Show 26 is expanding its Amateur Years experience. This includes 11 new colleges, which makes for a total of 19 total schools. This means that all schools from last year's game will return this year. Check out the full list of Colleges!

Like last year, Recruiting Packages will be important. They can increase your Scouting Exposure, Skill Development, and Equipment Packages. Furthermore, you may also earn a different amount of Tokens.

Perhaps the coolest addition is the inclusion of the official NCAA Men's College World Series. Play well in the tournament while meeting your goals to secure a high draft spot.

Developer San Diego Studio is also adding more player control to the Pro Career Experience. In addition to requesting trades and position changes, you can now help the team make big moves. Of course you'll also have your own personal goals you'll want to accomplish, like unlocking Perks.

In MLB The Show 26, Perks must be unlocked in RTTS. For example, the Heart Attack Perk grants you a boost to exit velocity when your team is down and trying to rally. But you must unlock it by hitting a walk-off home run in a game. You can also upgrade Perks over time.

Additionally, the devs added a new Perk Menu to make things easier for players to navigate. Furthermore, we can expect to see new mastery effects you can earn over time.

Lastly, RTTS brings new simulation options for players to try out. Your OVR rating determines your performance for any simulated games. But the game will also alert you when big moments are coming. So you won't miss opportunities to experience the crazy moments.

