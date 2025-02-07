The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the 2025 offseason with renewed optimism. The new regime spearheaded by Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz didn't take long to deliver a playoff run. And both men walked into what many fans called the worst roster ahead of 2024.

Fast forward to now, the Bolts turned into a physical postseason representative. The Chargers can now ride their '24 success into the offseason by making aggressive franchise improving decisions. But as Hortiz and company attempt to add to the roster, unfortunately cuts will be made.

And that includes one beloved veteran who's already played an integral role for past Charger playoff teams. Here's the one player who could be the surprise roster cut of this coming offseason.

Chargers could part ways with past All-Pro Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa and the Chargers could sever ties.

Granted, Bosa probably isn't considered that much of a surprise. The team reportedly tried finding a trade suitor for him one year ago. However, no suitors came through.

Bosa still is under contract by the Chargers. His current deal doesn't expire until the 2026 season. Contracts aren't guaranteed, though, as fans know.

The 29-year-old carries a massive $36.4 million cap hit for 2025, per Spotrac. Bosa also has $11.1 million in dead cap money. His base salary jumps from 2024 as well. Bosa was earning $8 million this past season, but that figure rises to $13 million.

We also have to look out production outside of finances. Bosa hasn't established himself as the same dominating defender from the 2021 season — when he grabbed 10.5 sacks for that Chargers playoff team.

The past Pro Bowler hasn't surpassed 6.5 sacks in the last three seasons. He delivered only five in '24, fewer than the 6.5 he produced in 2023.

Bosa isn't piling a high volume of tackles either. The edge rusher went from tallying 51 in 2021 to failing to surpass 22 since then.

Still, Bosa landed his fifth Pro Bowl appearance this past year. He managed to play in 14 games with nine starts and pounded 13 QB hits — the most since the 20 from that '21 season.

Will teams seek a trade for Joey Bosa?

There could be some new suitors rising on the trade market for Bosa. Especially since he's fresh off his fifth Pro Bowl nod.

But that'll mean taking on his expensive base salary and cap hit. The team that attempts to flash a trade deal for him must restructure his contract to become salary cap compliant.

Or, the Chargers can save themselves the financial trouble and cut Bosa. The Bolts have one of the best cap spaces ahead of the offseason. L.A. has more than $63.4 million in the 2025 salary cap per Over the Cap. But they can create more space by cutting Bosa. This idea will give Bosa a fresh slate then have his pick for the next NFL destination.

Bosa's age and injury history will cause teams to shy away from taking on his remaining contract. He's going to need to accept a lesser deal if traded. Even if he wants to stay in L.A., the front office will need to tinker his contract. But the clock is ticking on Bosa's time in L.A.