With Media Day in the rearview and training camp underway, the Orlando Magic are gearing up for the 2024-25 season. However, one player, Cole Anthony, is facing a precarious situation as the team continues to evolve its roster and strategy.

Cole Anthony, the 24-year-old guard, is potentially in danger of losing his rotation spot heading into the upcoming season. Anthony’s minutes have been on the decline in recent years. After a career-high 31.7 minutes per game during his sophomore season, his playtime dropped to a career-low 22.4 minutes during the Magic’s 2022-23 season.

Anthony’s role diminished further during the first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged just 14.7 minutes per game as his offensive struggles became more pronounced. Over the seven-game series, Anthony posted an average of 5.1 points per game on 31.7% shooting, including an abysmal 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.

Cole Anthony may potentially lose a rotation spot with the Magic in 2024-25 season

The Magic’s offseason moves have also complicated Anthony’s situation. Orlando, ranked 24th in the league in three-point shooting last season and among the worst in the playoffs, made significant efforts to improve their perimeter game. The team acquired veteran sharpshooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who connected on 40.6% of his three-point attempts last season, and drafted Tristan da Silva, who shot 38.6% from three-point range during his time at Colorado.

While Anthony has shown flashes of offensive potential — averaging 11.6 points off the bench last season—his career 34.3% three-point shooting and limitations on the defensive end put him at a disadvantage as the Magic look to become a more perimeter-centric team with a greater emphasis on defense.

Despite signing a three-year, $39 million contract extension last October, Anthony’s spot in the rotation appears far from secure. As Orlando pivots toward a new identity that prioritizes shooting and defensive versatility, Anthony's role could diminish even further.

The Magic’s focus on addressing their three-point shooting woes and bolstering their defensive capabilities could leave Cole Anthony on the outside looking in when it comes to regular minutes in the rotation. While his scoring ability remains a key asset, the team’s direction suggests a shift away from players who don’t fit the mold of versatile shooters and defenders, leaving Anthony with an uncertain path heading into the new season.