With a starting defensive backfield comprised of not-exactly-household-names JuJu Brents, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, and Jaylon Jones, it doesn't take exhaustive research to determine what the Indianapolis Colts need before the 2024 training camp begins.

One perfect move to fill out the roster would be adding free-agent cornerback Patrick Peterson. The 33-year-old veteran would be a nice fit for a team with a glaring need.

The Colts prioritized offense during the NFL draft. After grabbing edge rusher Laiatu Latu out of UCLA, Indianapolis spent much of its capital on that side of the ball. That likely means the Colts likely have confidence in the players they have in house in the secondary.

But this just pushes the conversation more toward Peterson. The Colts don't need a defensive savior, but they need veteran help. Enter Peterson into the picture.

Why do the Colts need to add CB Patrick Peterson?

First, head coach Shane Steichen told coltswire.com he likes what he sees from his second group.

“I think all those guys, obviously, we drafted two young guys, but I think with Jaylon Jones, Dallis (Flowers), and JuJu, they’re long, rangy guys that are physical when they get up and press. They got good vision.

“I love those guys. It’s a good room. A good competition there. It’s going to be a good competition, obviously, in minicamp and OTAs, but going into training camp is going to be big for all those guys.”

But there's inexperience and youth in that group. That's where Peterson fits. He's an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with 36 career interceptions. He added two of those picks last year, showing he still has on-field skills.

One reason Peterson hasn't signed is he hasn't reached the Pro Bowl in six years. Peterson told nfl.com he can still play.

“I do feel like I still have a lot left in the tank and can provide, not only leadership, but playmaking ability to whatever team desires to have me on their roster,” Peterson said. “At this point and stage in my career, going through the free-agent process, I'm just taking it a day at a time.”

Other things working Peterson's favor

With flat-out speed being a critical component of the NFL cornerback's makeup, Peterson may not have the wheels to be a lock-down player anymore. But what he can do is teach. All of the speed in the world won't help if the technique and smarts aren't there.

Also, Peterson played about one-third of his snaps at the safety position last year with the Steelers. This gives him the versatility to help his new team even if the cornerbacks are solid enough to remain on the field throughout the game.

However, Peterson made it clear he doesn't want to be a full-time NFL safety.

“That's a different view back there,” Peterson said. “If that is the case, I would need to be warned going into the season to get my body, my mental prepared. It's different being at the safety from the cornerback position, having those open-field tackles. As corners, we're used to knifing in and slicing guys down.”

Like a lot of NFL veterans with a strong enough resume to stay in the roster conversation, Peterson hasn't been able to convince himself it's time to hang it up. And the desire to stay in the game is something the Colts could tap into for 2024.

Mainly it comes down to whether the Colts view themselves as a major player in the postseason picture. If so, they need to add Peterson — and maybe another free agent or two.