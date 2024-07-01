There are some things to like with the roster makeup of the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders. That's especially true on the defensive side of the ball. However, it would help if the Raiders added a free-agent cornerback to fill out the roster before the 2024 training camp.

And the guy they need to target is former New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is not a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but he would make a nice addition to the Raiders' roster.

Current starters are Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs with Brandon Facyson and Jakorian Bennett adding depth. Jackson compares favorably with that group.

What would CB Adoree Jackson bring to the Raiders?

There's a connection between Jackson and Raiders' defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who ran the Giants' defense with Jackson in the mix. That kind of knowledge — both for Jackson of the system, and for Graham of Jackson — can be of great value for a team's defense throughout the course of the season.

Losing cornerback Amik Robertson to free agency didn't help the Raiders' cause. Robertson, who signed with the Lions, showed signs of blossoming into a solid NFL talent last season in Las Vegas.

The Raiders didn't do a great deal of work in replacing Robertson. So signing Jackson to a moderate one-year contract makes sense on a lot of levels. In particular, it could be a safety net for Jones, Hobbs, Facyson and Jakorian Bennett.

And if there's any doubt about the value of depth at the cornerback position in the AFC West, just say the names of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Yes, Raiders' defensive backs will be quite busy for at least four of their division-rival games.

Jackson isn't a world-beater. He doesn't get high marks from Pro Football Focus, 48.6 overall and only 45.6 in coverage. And he has only four interceptions in seven years.

However, he is physical enough to be a factor in the run game. PFF rated him at 59.9 in run defense. And he had 50-plus tackles in each of this three seasons with the Giants. He totaled 63 last season for his best mark since his first two years in the league. Also, his 14 games played was his highest total since 2018.

More love for Jackson?

The Raiders are reportedly high on fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson. And why shouldn't they be? Richardson is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound burner. He ran a 4.34 in the 40 at the NFL combine.

But the reason Richardson lasted into the fourth round is because he's not great in coverage. Jackson entered the league with a 4.42 time in the 40, but has covered receivers reasonably well enough to make a seven-year living at this game. Perhaps Jackson could take Richardson under his wing and teach him some nuances of the games. And maybe one day the Raiders look brilliant for grabbing a bargain like Richardson.

Currently Richardson is buried at third on the depth chart, so at least the Raiders haven't shown a willingness to throw him to the wolves just because he can run fast.

Jackson can still provide quality snaps on the boundary. And if necessary he can add depth as a backup slot defender. This shows his overall value even more. According to PFF, he lined up for 115 snaps in the slot last season.

The Raiders seem like they will be hard-pressed to make a run at Kansas City or the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers in 2024. But if they are going to make noise, veterans will likely be a key reason why.