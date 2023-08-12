Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore have been the talk of training camp for their reportedly quick and easy chemistry on the field. Well, Fields and Moore wasted no time showcasing that connection during the team's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, as Fields tossed a screen pass to Moore, who promptly took it to the house for a 62-yard touchdown in his first play as a member of the Bears- and the team's third offensive play of the preseason.

Moore received a block and exploded through the hole, racing past the defense for the explosive touchdown.

But that wasn't the Bears' only big play of the day. Moments later, Chicago went back to the well, running another screen pass. This time it was running back Khalil Herbert, who exploded to the end zone for a 56-yard score.

Bears fans have been growing more and more excited for year three of Fields, especially with a new number-one receiver in Moore, who has three 1000-yard seasons under his belt.

Fields and Moore have been drawing rave reviews, both for their meshed personalities off the field and the big plays they've been making at Bears camp.

Now, the pair connected for a big play, this one on film. It's still the first preseason game, but no one can blame Bears fans for being excited.

These types of plays are the exact ones the Bears envisioned when they traded for Moore in the NFL Draft pick blockbuster deal this offseason.

Hopefully for Bears fans, Fields and Moore can keep this connection going when the games actually matter.