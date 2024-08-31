The process of making an NFL team is never easy. With the exception of truly talented standouts and prospects, many hopefuls have to grind it out through the summer in hopes of a roster spot. Some get released, with their door of opportunity closing. Some get placed on the practice squad, waiting for the day when they get called up to the main team. Others, however, have it good, earning approval among the coaching staff and surviving the final cut. These were the scenarios that took place among NFL teams this past week, as every 53-man roster was announced. With the Buffalo Bills, their final lineup was chosen after preseason games against the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Florida Panthers.

There were cuts that saddened, and even shocked fans. Frank Gore Jr.'s exclusion from the final lineup brought about frowns from many, as he was a fan favorite who not just held a familiar last name, but had quite a preseason campaign as well. Nevertheless, the running back was assigned to the practice squad. The most surprising cut arguably transpired among the team's defensive backs. Daequan Hardy — the Bills' sixth-round pick during the recent draft — looked like he was set to become the main special teams returner. Buffalo had other plans, however. After cutting Hardy, the team acquired rookie Brandon Codrington in a trade with the New York Jets, answering questions on who'll be returning kicks and punts.

It's not easy for coaches to cut players, especially after seeing how they give it their all for an opportunity to shine. Still, rules are rules, and only 53 players are allowed at the end of the day. On the bright side, a number of new faces will finally get their shot at the big league. Excluding those with NFL experience, several cut survivors have earned the approval of Sean McDermott for their inaugural NFL season. Rookies such as Ray Davis (RB) and Cole Bishop (S) are expected to contribute to the team immediately. Moreover, one other player might continue defying expectations and help out as well: Joe Andreessen.

Joe Andreessen, the hometown hero

An undrafted rookie, Joe Andreessen was signed by the Bills — his hometown team — after making an impression during a spring tryout. This preseason, his big break occurred when Buffalo took on the Pittsburgh Steelers around two weeks ago. In the aftermath of Matt Milano's injury, McDermott decided to hold out starters during the game, giving Andreessen a chance to start as the middle linebacker. The 24-year-old made the most out of his chance, leading the Bills with 12 combined tackles (seven solo) and two tackles for loss. Through all three preseason games, Andreessen finished with a total of 24 combined tackles (10 solo), earning him a spot in The Sporting News' NFL All-Preseason Team.

As for his upcoming role, it might be tricky. The safest bet is that Andreessen will be seeing action with the Bills' special teams, considering how he's projected as sixth and last on the linebacker depth chart. Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard will be the starting LBs. Then there are players such as Baylon Spector, Nicholas Morrow and Edefuan Ulofoshio. Still, Matt Milano's absence means that anyone should be ready to step up when called upon. If Williams somehow doesn't perform up to par, then McDermott might decide to experiment with other options, including Andreessen himself.

And considering how the Western New York native fared against a Steelers team that fielded their starters, the legend of “Buffalo Joe” might just grow this coming season.