The Dallas Cowboys, perennial contenders and America’s Team, enter the 2024 season with another Super Bowl window seemingly open. A star-studded roster, coupled with high expectations, has become the norm in Dallas. However, amidst the familiar faces and blockbuster offseason moves, there’s a less-heralded player who could dramatically impact the Cowboys’ fortunes. That player is rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton.

The Cowboys So Far

The Cowboys have consistently demonstrated their knack for drafting talent. This ensures that even with the potential loss of key players due to salary cap constraints, they can replenish their roster effectively. The team boasts superstars on both sides of the ball. These include wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons. Lamb tallied an impressive 1,749 receiving yards last season, ranking him second in the league. For his part, Parsons recorded 14 sacks, tying him for seventh. Optimism remains high that the Cowboys will eventually secure a new deal with quarterback Dak Prescott. That would be a crucial step for the team’s future stability.

The potential departure of Prescott, if a contract extension isn’t agreed upon before he hits free agency next offseason, poses a significant question mark for the Cowboys’ future. This decision will be pivotal in shaping the team’s trajectory over the next three seasons. Sure, securing new deals for Lamb and Parsons is also essential. That said, the focus remains on Prescott. This is especially true following his standout season as an MVP runner-up and one of only three quarterbacks to surpass 4,500 passing yards in 2023.

On the defensive side, DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs have been interception machines in recent years. However, they have also given up substantial yardage on deep passes. Bland, who is under contract through 2025, was 13th in coverage DVOA among qualifying corners last season. That was partly due to his nine interceptions, though he allowed 8.5 yards per pass. Diggs, with a contract extending to 2028, had 11 interceptions in 2021. He also ranked 34th in coverage DVOA during his last fully healthy season in 2022. However, he allowed 9.2 yards per pass, placing him 76th.

This season, the Cowboys' offensive line features several new faces. These include three rookies brought in after letting veterans Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz depart in free agency. Two of these rookies are projected to start, and one of them, Tyler Guyton, could be the key player who makes or breaks the Cowboys' 2024 season.

Here we'll look at the surprising player who could make or break the Dallas Cowboys' playoff hopes in the 2024 NFL season.

Tyler Guyton, OL

The Cowboys are bringing back many key players from their impressive No. 2-seed campaign last year. This promises plenty of excitement for fans. However, the offensive line will have a new look without veterans Smith and Biadasz.

Tyler Guyton, the team’s first-round pick, is expected to step in immediately at left tackle to protect Dak Prescott’s blindside. Smith, who allowed 21 or fewer pressures in each of his final four seasons with Dallas, set a high standard for the position. He ensured Prescott rarely faced pressure from the left.

Guyton, a standout from Oklahoma, will face immediate challenges. These start with training camp against two of the league’s best pass rushers on his own team, Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. His performance in camp will be a crucial indicator of his readiness for Week 1 and beyond. This highlights his importance to the Cowboys’ success.

If the Shoe Fits

Guyton is stepping into the role vacated by future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith. Recall that Smith signed with the New York Jets in free agency. His presence provided stellar blindside protection, a critical factor for any quarterback. He was someone Prescott had come to rely on.

Standing at 6'8 and weighing 328 pounds, Guyton will face a baptism by fire against elite edge rushers on the Cowboys' schedule. These include Aidan Hutchinson from Detroit, TJ Watt from Pittsburgh, and Nick Bosa from San Francisco. If Guyton lives up to his potential, he could secure the left side of the Cowboys' offensive line for years to come. If that happens, he can provide stability and confidence for Prescott and the entire offense.

On the Flipside

However, if Guyton struggles, the consequences could be dire for the Cowboys. Prescott's dynamic playmaking abilities are heavily dependent on having time in the pocket. Consistent failures on Guyton’s part could disrupt the offensive rhythm. This would make it difficult to move the ball and score points. The pressure on Guyton is immense. This is especially true for a player fresh out of college. That said, the potential reward of solidifying the offensive line and contributing to the team’s success is equally substantial.

Looking Ahead

In the high-stakes world of the NFL, rookie Tyler Guyton stands as a surprising yet crucial factor for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. The team’s ability to protect their quarterback and maintain a potent offense will largely depend on Guyton’s ability to fill the massive shoes left by Tyron Smith. His development and performance could either secure a deep playoff run or expose vulnerabilities that opponents will eagerly exploit. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Guyton, and his journey from college standout to NFL linchpin could define the Cowboys’ season. For Dallas, the hopes of a return to glory may rest on the broad shoulders of this promising yet unproven rookie.