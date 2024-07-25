The New Orleans Saints enter the 2024 NFL season with high hopes and ambitions to reclaim their position as one of the league's premier teams. The stakes are higher than ever for a franchise that has tasted both the sweet nectar of victory and the bitter dregs of missed opportunities in recent years. Fans are fervently awaiting the kickoff. They have eyes fixed on the familiar faces of their gridiron heroes, but it's a surprising, lesser-known player who might hold the key to the Saints' success this season. That player is Kendre Miller, a young running back whose performance could make or break New Orleans' playoff dreams.

The Saints So Far

Is there a glimmer of hope in the Big Easy? Absolutely. Chris Olave stands out as a premier receiver. His presence will greatly benefit whoever succeeds Derek Carr in the next few years. Additionally, first-round pick Taliese Fuaga is expected to solidify the left tackle position, addressing a long-standing need for the Saints.

Defensively, the Saints have consistently performed at a high level. The primary concern lies with the offense. New coordinator Klint Kubiak faces the challenge of improving a run game that ranked 31st in yards per carry in 2023. A more effective running attack is crucial to complement the passing game. This is particularly true since Derek Carr achieved the highest QBR in 2023 (86.8) when utilizing play-action.

Kubiak's task is to implement a revamped offensive system. During training camp, the team and coaching staff will work diligently to minimize the growing pains associated with a new approach. However, the success of the season will ultimately depend on the players' ability to execute this new system effectively.

The Saints' offense was not a bottom-tier unit last season. However, they did rank 14th overall in offense and 11th in passing. Of course, their run game left much to be desired. Despite not being among the NFL's worst, there is substantial room for improvement, particularly given their favorable schedule and the need for consistent late-game production.

Here we'll look at three underrated New Orleans Saints players who could break out in the 2024 NFL season.

Kendre Miller, RB

The Saints' ground game was lackluster last year, but there's reason to believe it will improve significantly in 2024 with the emergence of Kendre Miller.

Miller's rookie season was marred by hamstring and ankle injuries. This kept him on the sidelines for much of the year. Despite these setbacks, he managed to show flashes of promise in his limited opportunities. He finished the season accumulating 41 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown, along with 117 yards on 10 receptions over 112 offensive snaps. His standout performance came in Week 5. That's when he tallied 90 total yards on 16 touches.

If Miller can maintain his health, he stands to receive more opportunities this season. Longtime starter Alvin Kamara appears to be on the decline, coming off a relatively disappointing campaign. Kamara saw the lowest snap share (63 percent) of his career, outside of his rookie season, and may yield more playing time to Miller as he continues to age.

Miller will also face competition from Jamaal Williams for touches. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Williams take on a secondary role after his underwhelming 2023 performance. Williams averaged less than three yards per carry in his debut season with the Saints and scored only one rushing touchdown. That was a stark contrast to his league-leading performance in that category the prior year. With a strong showing in training camp, Miller could easily surpass Williams on the depth chart and establish himself as the team's RB2.

Big Leap?

As new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak assumes play-calling duties, Kendre Miller is a player to watch closely.

The 22-year-old Miller struggled with knee and ankle injuries during his rookie year, limiting his action to just 112 offensive snaps. Despite this, he performed admirably during his limited time on the field. Meanwhile, veteran Jamaal Williams saw a significant decline in his performance, dropping from a 75.6 PFF rushing grade in 2022 to a 60.3 mark in 2023. This leaves his future role uncertain.

Miller’s importance is amplified by the fact that Kamara received his fewest carries (180) since 2019. As Kamara aims to return to his star form, Kubiak — who is part of the Shanahan system known for utilizing a committee approach — may test Miller early and often during training camp.

Perfect Fit?

Head Coach Dennis Allen has always emphasized a balanced offensive approach, thriving with running backs who can be dual threats on the ground and in the passing game. Miller fits this mold perfectly. His versatility allows Allen to implement a diverse offensive scheme that keeps defenses guessing.

Miller’s ability to contribute both as a runner and receiver makes him an ideal fit for the Saints' evolving offense. His presence in the backfield adds a layer of unpredictability. This will force defenses to account for multiple threats. This dynamic could be crucial in revitalizing the Saints' offense, which struggled to establish a consistent ground game last season.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, Kendre Miller is a surprising yet pivotal player for the New Orleans Saints heading into the 2024 NFL season. His ability to stay healthy and perform at a high level could be the difference between a playoff run and another disappointing season. This season, Miller is poised to take on a significant role in the Saints' offense. As fans and analysts keep an eye on the usual stars, it is Miller who might ultimately hold the key to the Saints' fortunes this year. His journey from a promising rookie to a potential game-changer will be one of the most compelling storylines to follow in New Orleans this season.