The Houston Texans surged into the playoffs last year and will be looking to build on that success. However, while they have several young and talented players on offense, the team will be relying on one offensive lineman to elevate the unit’s overall play and keep CJ Stroud clean and healthy.

Let’s take a closer look at this player who will make or break the Texans’ season, and it’s not Stroud or one of their highly hyped receivers.

This OL isn't a skill position player

The Texans have several young and exciting players at the skill positions, but there’s another less heralded player at a critical yet underappreciated position who will hold the key to the team's success this year.

It is true that the Texans have several talented offensive players, but they won’t be able to do their job if this player doesn’t do his.

Laremy Tunsil is critical to the Texans' success

The player who will make or break the Texans' season is left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans surrendered key assets in a trade to acquire the star tackle’s services, and then paid a small fortune to keep Tunsil in Space City. He is one of the best offensive linemen in the game.

However, offensive line is not a particularly trendy pick for a team’s most important player. That’s especially true for a team like the Texans that has several exciting upcoming players such as Stroud and receivers Tank Dell and Nico Collins. The Texans also made some splashy moves in free agency, bringing in established stars such as wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Dalton Schultz.

All of the players rely on the offensive line, and particularly Tunsil’s performance, in order to be successful.

None of the aforementioned players can do their job if Tunsil doesn’t handle his responsibilities. Stroud won’t be able to stand in the pocket and find his receivers down the field to deliver accurate passes because he’ll constantly be under pressure from opposing pass rushers. The receivers won’t have time to run deeper routes that take time to develop.

Laremy Tunsil will have to live up to his reputation

Tunsil was projected to be a top three pick and possibly the first overall pick in 2016. His dreams were upended when a video of the star allegedly using marijuana leaked to the Internet just hours before the draft. Yet, it hasn’t affected his career or his earning potential as the Texans signed him to a massive contract and made him the highest paid offensive tackle in history.

Tunsil has proven his worth as a quarterback's best friend. However, players plateau or even fall off all the time in the NFL. He’ll need to continue to live up to his reputation as a pass-blocker for the Texans to thrive this year and reach their full potential.

A look at the Texans' backstory going into this season

The Texans burst on the scene during the 2023-24 season. They went from fighting over the top spot in the draft with other cellar dwellers to fighting for playoff positioning and home-field advantage in the postseason.

The team arrived to the playoffs ahead of schedule, and even saw some early postseason success. Yes, they ultimately ran into the buzzsaw that was the Baltimore Ravens, and their postseason success ended in Baltimore. However, the team was significantly better than anybody expected them to be.

Houston’s success is due in large part to its upstart offense. That unit was led by young, hungry and talented playmakers. Stroud captained this unit and led the way, shredding the negative narrative around Ohio State quarterbacks in the process.

Stroud had the perfect balance of intelligence and aggressiveness, playing the game safe, but also picking his spots to take shots and stretch the defense. When Stroud took shots downfield, he was decisive and accurate. He would expertly layer passes between different levels of the defense and thread the needle to fit passes through multiple defenders.

CJ Stroud needs protection

One thing that the team needs to do this season is keep Stroud upright. He’s capable of magical offensive performances but he can’t lead the team to victory while lying on his back.

The entire offensive line shares responsibility for keeping their quarterback upright, but Tunsil is the undisputed best player on the Texans line. He also plays the most important position because he is responsible for protecting Stroud's blindside.

Blindside hits hurt the worst and can quickly cause a quarterback to start feeling pressure that isn’t there. This can cause the quarterback to bail from the pocket unnecessarily early or flinch. That could lead to an inaccurate pass or even an interception.

It’s imperative that Stroud can trust his offensive line in general, and his blind side protector in particular, to keep the pocket clean and keep the fenders away from him. So far throughout his young career, Tunsil has proven himself as a capable blind side protector. The Texans will be relying on him to live up to his reputation.

If Tunsil can continue to do his part and keep Stroud upright, the second-year quarterback could unlock a new level to his play and drive the Texans to new heights. Yet, if he struggles, the offensive line as a whole could struggle and the team's season could implode before it even gets going.

That’s why Laremy Tunsil holds the key to the Houston Texans success this year.