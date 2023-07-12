The Indiana Pacers haven't made many moves in 2023 NBA free agency, but the ones they have made have sure been massive. After finishing the season 37-45 but hopeful about the future, the Pacers went into the offseason determined to continue to build a contending roster. They cemented their future by first giving star point guard Tyrese Haliburton a massive five-year, $260 million contract extension. This locks up their point guard for years to come and ensures that they can focus on building the rest of the roster. The Pacers followed up the Haliburton signing by nabbing one of the most highly coveted free agents on the market, Bruce Brown Jr. After a massive postseason, Brown had meetings lined up across the NBA and ultimately canceled most of them after signing with the Pacers early on in NBA free agency via a two-year, $45 million contract. Overall, a very intriguing NBA free agency for the Pacers so far, and here are the grades for both signings.

*Stats via ESPN

Tyrese Haliburton Extension

Grade: A+

After the Pacers traded Domantas Sabonis for a package including Haliburton last season, many believed that the Pacers came away with a steal. Although Sabonis panned out well for the Sacramento Kings this year, the Pacers can be happy that Haliburton will be their point guard of the future. They cemented this commitment with his contract extension, a signing that will receive the highest mark out of the grades that the Pacers will receive in free agency so far. At only 23-years-old, Haliburton has already posted elite point guard numbers, and he will only continue to blossom into his prime with the Pacers.

Last season Haliburton averaged 20.7 points and 10.4 assists over 56 games; he established that he can be the guy in Indiana and makes an extremely formidable duo with the Pacers star rookie from last season, Bennedict Mathurin. Not to mention, Haliburton shot 40.0% from beyond the arc, keeping up with his career average of 40.8%. It is clear that he has the opportunity to become one of the premier point guards in the NBA, and the Pacers were wise to make sure this happens in Indiana. In terms of NBA free agency grades for the Pacers, the Tyrese Haliburton extension deserves an A+.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bruce Brown Jr Signing

Grade: A

Adding Bruce Brown Jr in NBA free agency is another signing by the Pacers that deserves one of the higher grades across the NBA. Already loaded with young talent, the Pacers are on the brink of competing; bringing in a player like Bruce Brown Jr can easily push them passed the cusp of being a contender. Brown dominated in the postseason for the Denver Nuggets in helping them secure their first ever NBA Finals ring in franchise history, and overall he has shown to be an invaluable role player throughout his career. With the Pacers building a core of Haliburton, Mathurin, Myles Turner, Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin, Brown is the perfect addition to bring in a winning presence into the locker room.

Another reason that the Bruce Brown Jr signing was so strong is that they didn't invest too much. His two-year, $45 million contract will not break the bank extensively, especially if he doesn't work out. However, wherever Brown has gone he has made a difference, so expect him to do the same in Indiana. Brown is still only 26-years-old, so he will be bringing the Pacers a championship mentality while still having yet to reach his prime. Not to mention, the defensive presence he will bring will be massive for a team that already possesses a defensive identity. The Haliburton signing deserves the higher of the two grades between these two signings, but the Pacers definitely did a good job by signing Bruce Brown Jr in NBA free agency.

While these were the two major signings made by the Pacers in NBA free agency, another transaction could pay dividends as well. The Pacers recently traded for New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin; he is the exact type of player who could come in and fit the identity that the Pacers are crafting and become a staple in Indiana. Toppin was frustrated with his lack of playing time in New York, but at 25-years-old and joining a Pacers team dominated by youth, he will have a chance to be a cornerstone for the Pacers. If Toppin was a free agent, he would have received one of the higher grades across NBA free agency as well if the Pacers had signed him. Nevertheless, he will be joining a team that did good work by signing Tyrese Haliburton and Bruce Brown Jr to contracts as the Pacers should be an exciting unit to watch next year.