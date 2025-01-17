With Derrick Rose's retirement, the youngest NBA MVP became another solid player to end his career without a championship. Winning a NBA title ultimately cements a player's career. However, even some of the best players in the world fail to capture at least one. Here is a look at 10 active NBA players who deserve to win a ring.

Chris Paul has been an elite point guard in the NBA for several seasons. Widely regarded as the Point God, CP3 is still capable of facilitating the offense at an elite level. However, an NBA title continues to elude the All-Star guard, even if he has joined a string of contenders in recent years.

Although he has confessed to giving up his pursuit of winning an NBA title, Spurs teammate and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama is ready to wreak havoc in the NBA. While the window is tight, pretty sure Gregg Popovich and the Spurs' newest duo can still make something happen.

According to sources, James Harden is the leading active player in the NBA for most playoff games without a championship. Previously, it was Al Horford until he recently won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. With Harden taking the lead, the former NBA MVP is probably looking for ways to remove himself from the dubious list.

With the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden needs to be the main contributor of the team, especially with the departures of Paul George and Russell Westbrook to go along with an injured Kawhi Leonard. Not only will Harden aim to win his first NBA title, but he must also find a way to lift the Clippers curse.

Russell Westbrook

Speaking of the Clippers, it hasn't been a successful championship pursuit for NBA triple-double machine, Russell Westbrook. Since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook has never made a trip to the NBA Finals, including disappointing stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers.

Now with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook puts himself in a solid position to win a title along with reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Damian Lillard

After productive seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard left NBA fans in awe with his clutch shooting during Dame Time. With several buzzer beaters and game winners in the postseason, one cannot help but cheer for Lillard.

While leaving the Blazers increased his title chances, it remains to be seen whether his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks can bear more fruits along with NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Winning the second-ever NBA Cup in-season tournament was a good start but not the ultimate goal.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has carried the Miami Heat to a pair of NBA Finals trips, which marked the franchise's firsts since the Big Three era. Butler's impact in the postseason has been tremendous for the franchise, helping the team scale new heights. After two tries, any NBA fan would want to see Butler win at least one, especially with his championship window closing soon.

However, he will most likely have to win a title with a different team, especially after he demanded to be traded and then the Heat subsequently suspended Butler for seven games due to conduct detrimental to the team.

DeMar DeRozan

Toronto Raptors fans will never forget DeMar DeRozan's impact for the franchise. While he did deliver some remarkable moments on the court, let's also not forget that it was him who paved the way for a Kawhi Leonard trade that led the Raptors' first championship banner.

Since then, DeRozan has been left outside looking in. An NBA title has been elusive for DeRozan, but joining a rising Sacramento Kings team might change that this year.

Paul George

For several seasons, Paul George was a fan favorite in Indiana, given how he powered the underdog squad to several competitive playoff runs. Furthermore, George even pieced together a remarkable comeback journey after suffering a broken leg.

But since leaving the Pacers, George hasn't performed up to expectations. He has played miserably in the postseason, leading to early exits. Now with the Philadelphia 76ers, George is teaming up with NBA MVP Joel Embiid with the hopes of conquering an NBA title. However, the Sixers are off to a slow start in 2024-25 and are struggling just to make the playoffs.

Mike Conley

Often overlooked and underrated, Mike Conley managed to earn an All-Star appearance late in his career. However, it remains to be seen whether the four-time NBA Sportsmanship Award winner can also earn an NBA championship.

He was close to a NBA Finals trip last year if it weren't for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Nonetheless, with Conley running it back with the rising Wolves, a championship run is still possible, although the team is having trouble adjusting after the Wolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.

Marcus Smart

With the Boston Celtics taking NBA championship banner No. 18 in 2024, Celtics fans probably have something to feel about Marcus Smart. Smart was a reliable two-way player for the Celtics for several seasons before they traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies. Thus, Smart wasn't able to celebrate with his former Celtics teammates.

With the Grizzlies, Smart is expected to be one of the steady veterans that will guide the team's rising core. With Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. showing promise, the Grizzlies could be a championship contender as early as the 2024-2025 season and are off to a good start and are currently third in the Western Conference.

Luka Doncic

With Luka Doncic breaking records and still young in age, he is living up to the bill as the next face of the NBA. However, an NBA championship still remains elusive to the Dallas Mavericks superstar. Given that he was quite close in the 2024 NBA Finals, it's only a matter of time before Doncic finally wins one.