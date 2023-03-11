Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

The greatest WWE wrestlers are usually inducted into the Hall of Fame, especially after they’ve wrapped up their careers. It immortalizes their legacies and allows them to have one final moment with the fans. However, not all great wrestlers enter the WWE Hall of Fame. While some of them may get inducted down the road, others might never. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 best WWE Wrestlers not in the Hall of Fame.

10. Chris Benoit

There’s no question that Chris Benoit is a well-accomplished wrestler who has won several championships in the WWE, including two world title reigns. Unfortunately, he died by suicide and also murdered his wife and child. Because of this, Benoit has been ultimately erased from WWE and probably won’t be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

CM Punk is a six-time world champion. Moreover, he has defeated the likes of John Cena, Jeff Hardy, Edge, and many more. However, Punk’s controversial exit from WWE in 2014 should keep him out of WWE programming for quite some time. But given that Punk made a brief backstage return in 2019, it might still be possible for the Chicago star to be inducted down the road.

8. AJ Lee

Given that CM Punk has yet to return to WWE, it’s only natural that WWE has also been mum on his wife AJ Lee. Before the women’s revolution, AJ Lee was running the women’s division in WWE. During her WWE run, Lee held the WWE Divas champion for three times, which is tied for the most reigns in history. Moreover, Lee also holds the record for a combined reign of 406 days as Divas champion. But due to her ties with Punk, her induction will have to wait.

7. Sable

Back in the days, Sable was one of the top women’s wrestlers. She once gained a victory over eventual Hall of Famer, Jacqueline, for the WWE Women’s Championship. Moreover, she has been part of several memorable promos. However, it’s still unknown how Sable and WWE’s relationship is. In 1999, the Women’s champion filed a $110 million lawsuit against WWE. But given that her husband Brock Lesnar has returned, the door might be open for Sable to be inducted.

6. Daniel Bryan

From jobber to star, Daniel Bryan has carved out one of the best underdog stories in sports entertainment. WWE fans can never forget how Bryan sparked the YES movement. He also had a memorable run with Team Hell No!

WWE Network lists Daniel Bryan as "2021 Hall of Fame Inductee". pic.twitter.com/2o0ZMfVZhe — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) March 20, 2021

Although Bryan was accidentally inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame, this was confirmed to be false. But after his shift to AEW, it seems like Bryan’s Hall of Fame induction will have to come in the distant future.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

5. Michelle McCool

Way before the women’s revolution, Michelle McCool was one of the best wrestlers in the diva’s division. She had several notable feuds against Layla, Mickie James, and many more. McCool is also a two-time Women’s champion and two-time Divas champion, the first reign saw her become the inaugural title holder. While her husband, The Undertaker, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022, he claimed that McCool deserves to be inducted as well. With this endorsement from The Undertaker, McCool should hopefully get the Hall of Fame nod she deserves.

4. William Regal

Like Daniel Bryan, William Regal also made the shift to AEW. This certainly played a role in his Hall of Fame status. Fortunately for WWE fans, Regal has returned to WWE in a backstage role in 2023. This should help pave the way for Regal’s induction into the Hall of Fame. Regal has won several championships and has also become King of the Ring.

Chris Jericho is one of the most entertaining wrestlers we’ve seen from the Attitude Era to the modern era. His run with the WWE saw him win six world titles and a record-breaking nine Intercontinental Championship reigns. But based on reports, Jericho has been banned by Vince McMahon ever since fleeing to rival company AEW. If true, this should put Jericho’s HOF status in jeopardy.

2. Big Show

Big Show is an easy pick to induct into the Hall of Fame. The Big Show is a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. With his size, Big Show terrorized several notable superstars including The Undertaker, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Kane, and many more.

In fact, The Big Show was a key member of the nWo that was inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame. But despite being a notable member of the faction, WWE opted not to induct him. Instead, WWE preferred to induct him individually. However, with The Big Show signing with AEW, his induction will only occur after he leaves the rival company.

1. Umaga

Dubbed as The Samoan Bulldozer, Umaga was a monster heel that wrecked through several superstars including The Great Khali, Viscera, John Cena, Batista, and many more. On top of that, Umaga had two iconic reigns as Intercontinental Champion.

I feel it’s long overdue #UmagaHOF class of 2022 . What you say @WWEUniverse should my brother go in this year ?? #UmagaClassOf2022 pic.twitter.com/ajl4TnXiFc — RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) December 21, 2021

But due to drug-related issues, Umaga was eventually asked to leave the company. Hopefully, with The Bloodline running the show, Roman Reigns and the family will be able to pave the way for The Samoan Bulldozer to be rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.