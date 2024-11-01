While some NBA players succeeded in their respective eras, a lot of fans also wonder whether how these same players would fare in today's NBA. Looking back, there are a handful of NBA players who would've been more appreciated today given their advanced skillsets. Here's a look at 10 former NBA players who would fit perfectly in the modern era.

Lamar Odom was already effective back in the day, having won two NBA championships and a Sixth Man of the Year Award. But as a tall and long player combined with guard skills, Odom probably had the tools to become an All-Star caliber player, just like how Ben Simmons was before the off-court issues negatively affected his NBA career.

Andrei Kirilenko

Considered to be one of the best perimeter players in league history, Andrei Kirilenko was known as AK47 for his ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor. With plenty of shooting on the perimeter, Kirilenko would be a boost defensively for teams today.

He had all the tools to lock down any opposing team's scoring guards and wings. Moreover, with the spacing today, the former All-Star forward would probably shoot at a higher clip.

Shawn Marion

Shawn Marion was an important piece in the Seven Seconds or Less Era with the Suns before winning his lone championship with the Dallas Mavericks.

Known as The Matrix, Marion had an effective unorthodox shot from beyond the arc, which would have been appreciated more today thanks to better spacing. Moreover, Marion's defense would also have been felt more, as he's capable of locking down opposing wings.

Peja Stojakovic

Peja Stojakovic was a man you could not afford to leave open back in the day. However, if you place him in today's NBA, who knows who many more threes Stojakovic would make.

With more spacing and the green light to shoot, Stojakovic would be a deadly weapon for a team that needs shooting. His game could be compared to how Klay Thompson is today, a knockdown catch-and-shoot operator with size.

Back in the day, Rasheed Wallace's shooting from beyond the arc was frowned upon. Today, big men attempting threes are no longer a rare sight. As a result, Wallace was certainly way ahead of his era.

Moreover, Wallace's defensive intensity is also a positive factor, having won a championship with the Detroit Pistons. In fact, even the All-Star forward himself boldly claimed that he would dominate in today's era.

Robert Horry

There's not a lot of players who are as clutch as Robert Horry. Horry played an instrumental role for several championship teams, having earned seven NBA championships. But while Horry earned all the gold, the 6'10 knockdown shooter would have been more appreciated today.

With his ability to shoot from the perimeter, especially in the clutch moments, who knows how much more damage he could do with the amount of spacing and lack of defense in today's game.

Steve Nash was ultimately effective in his era, winning two NBA MVPs. However, Nash didn't really enjoy the amount of spacing and shot attempts that he could have enjoyed today.

As a guard who could stroke it from deep, Nash could easily drop a points-assists double-double on any given night, just think about guys like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Trae Young. Who knows, maybe Nash would've even won a championship in this era.

Arvydas Sabonis

When it comes to big men ahead of their time, the first person that comes to mind is Arvydas Sabonis. Sabonis was an elite big-man passer and could operate effectively in the post.

Furthermore, he was also a respectable shooter from the perimeter, making him capable of spacing the floor. Fortunately, his son, Domantas Sabonis, is giving us a glimpse of how he would fare in today's NBA.

Drazen Petrovic

Drazen Petrovic was a notable basketball player who passed way too soon. The Croatian star had all the tools to succeed in the NBA.

But even in today's NBA, Petrovic might have been a certified star. With the amount of spacing, Petrovic was a dangerous three-level scorer but was ultimately lethal from beyond the arc. With the green light to shoot these days, Petrovic could make it rain.

Vlade Divac

Aside from Arvydas Sabonis, another big man who would've fared well in the modern era is Vlade Divac. Like three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Divac boasted a high IQ while also being a willing passer as a big man. Although it might be a stretch to claim that Divac would be as good as Jokic, the former All-Star possessed a skillset that was way ahead of his time.