Twin towers in basketball refers to two skilled big men on the floor. It's a timeless tactic that allows teams to put emphasis on rim protection and size. Given that it's an effective tactic used by coaches, here is a look at the 10 greatest twin-tower combinations in NBA history.

1. Tim Duncan and David Robinson

Class of 2020 inductee Tim Duncan (left) with presenter David Robinson (right) during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony at Mohegan Sun Arena.
David Butler II-Imagn Images

There aren't a lot of twin-tower combinations that have been as successful as the San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan and David Robinson. The Spurs were cellar dwellers until Gregg Popovich took over and drafted Robinson and Duncan with lottery picks. After that, the Spurs would mount a dynasty. Duncan and Robinson would bring two championships in San Antonio together.

2. Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Pau Gasol (16) and center Andrew Bynum (17) hug at the end of game seven of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center. Lakers won 96-87.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Although Kobe Bryant was the face of the Lakers squad in the late 2000s, he couldn't have completed back-to-back NBA championships without the help of Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum. Both Gasol and Bynum pretty much protected the rim at all costs. They also managed to thrive under Phil Jackson's triangle system. Furthermore, they were also threats in the post.

3. Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld

Atlanta Hawks forward Dan Roundfield (32) and Washington Bullets forward Elvin Hayes (11) during a jump ball at The Omni.
Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

The Washington Bullets don't exactly have a decorated history. However, they do have a championship thanks to the leadership of Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld. Unseld and Hayes formed a formidable frontline for the Bullets.

In fact, the two big men led the Bullets over the Seattle Supersonics in the 1978 NBA Finals. Unseld won Finals MVP and Hayes was the leading scorer for all players in the 1978 NBA Playoffs.

4. Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) get back on defense during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In 2024, the Boston Celtics finally captured championship banner No. 18 to lead all NBA teams in league history. The Celtics were a balanced squad as they got contributions from across the board.

Among those major contributors was Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. Standing at 6'9 and 7'0 feet tall respectively, both All-Stars did their part in spacing the floor while also becoming post scoring threats. But more importantly, they came up huge on the defensive end as well.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez

Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) takes a shot between Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.
Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

When it came to size, the Milwaukee Bucks had plenty during their 2021 NBA championship run. In fact, they even paraded a front court of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

With enormous height and length, the Bucks simply overpowered the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. Both players also exhibited an inside-and-outside partnership that proved to be pivotal in the Bucks' first title in five decades.

6. Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) and forward Anthony Davis (3) react to an officials call during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit:
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Although Dwight Howard had a forgettable first Lakers stint, his second was ultimately more successful. Howard would team up with Anthony Davis to man the front court for the Purple and Gold.

Their combination of size and elite athleticism allowed the Lakers to dominate in transition while making life difficult for elite centers like Nikola Jokic. The duo was a huge part in the Lakers' 2020 NBA title run.

7. Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson

Houston Rockets center Ralph Sampson (50) blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks center Paul Mokeski (44) at MECCA Arena.
Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

In the 1980s, the Rockets were legitimate contenders thanks to their intimidating front-court duo of Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. Olajuwon stood at 7'0 while Sampson at 7'4. The duo even managed to tow the Rockets to the 1986 NBA Finals before falling to the Boston Celtics in six games.

8. Wilt Chamberlain and Nate Thurmond

San Francisco Warriors center Nate Thurmond (42) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain (13) in action at The Forum.
Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

The sky was the limit for Wilt Chamberlain and Nate Thurmond's partnership. Unfortunately, the San Francisco Warriors weren't patient enough to stick with the duo.

Chamberlain was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, while Thurmond blossomed into a certified star. While there were plenty of “what-ifs” regarding this partnership, Warrior fans would've wished the duo had more time together.

9. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and center Rudy Gobert (27) react in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves were a force to be reckoned with in a stacked Western Conference. Thanks to Anthony Edwards and a fearsome front-court combination of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves were difficult to stop.

Towns and Gobert perfectly complemented each other with the former knocking down jumpers while the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year patrolled the paint effectively.

With the duo, the Timberwolves made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, the franchise's first time since the Kevin Garnett era. Surprisingly, the Timberwolves pulled the plug on this duo, after trading away Towns to the New York Knicks.

10. Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) talks to center DeMarcus Cousins (0) in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at the Smoothie King Center.
Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Coming from the same alma mater, both Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins left their mark on Kentucky. Years later, the two found themselves on the same side while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. With the Pelicans' dynamic duo, the team pieced together a surprising run in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, reaching the second round of the playoffs.