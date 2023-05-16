Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Size matters in the WWE. Throughout the years, we’ve seen various heavyweights take center stage in the WWE ring. Some of them would go on to become world champions, using their brute strength as an immovable force against smaller competitors. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 heaviest WWE wrestlers.

10. Big Show: 441 lbs.

At 441 lbs, standing over seven feet tall, the Big Show makes a case as the World’s Largest Athlete. He is one of the most successful giants in the WWE. In fact, Big Show has earned 23 title reigns, with seven of them being world championship belts. He has also had notable feuds against John Cena, Mark Henry, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and Triple H, making him a future Hall of Fame inductee.

9. Vader: 450 lbs.

With a background in the NFL, Vader emerged as one of the most powerful wrestlers in sports entertainment. While being one of the strongest, Vader is also one of the heaviest at 450 lbs. Vader had previously worked in the ring with decorated wrestlers such as Shawn Michaels, Yokozuna, Jake Roberts, and many more. In 2022, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

8. One Man Gang: 450 lbs.

At 450 lbs, One Man Gang is a force to be reckoned with. Although he took losses against Hulk Hogan, and Randy Savage. One Man Gang later changed his gimmick to Akeem, a notable dancer that acknowledged his African roots.

7. King Kong Bundy: 458 lbs.

Although unsuccessful in his title pursuits, King Kong Bundy was a headache for several superstars he feuded against. One of his most notable feuds came against Hulk Hogan where they wrestled in the main event of Wrestlemania II for the world championship. At the showcase of the immortals, Bundy lost due to Hogan escaping out of the steel cage. Aside from Hogan, Bundy also worked matches with The British Bulldogs, Randy Savage, Bam Bam Bigelow, and many more.

6. Earthquake: 468 lbs.

With an impressive size at 468 lbs, it’s no surprise that Earthquake was booked as a monster heel who often sent his opponents to the hospital. Some of his notable victories include beating Hercules, Greg Valentine, and Ted DiBiase. Earthquake also formed a Tag Team with Typhoon to call themselves the Natural Disasters. The duo would go on to become Tag Team Champions.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

5. Big Daddy V/Viscera: 500 lbs.

Everyone can remember how imposing Viscera was during his run with the WWE. Peaking at 500 lbs, he had notable works with Kane, CM Punk, The Undertaker, and Mark Henry. During his WWE run, Viscera won the Hardcore Championship and a Tag Team championship. In the last stretch of his WWE career, Viscera shifted to become Big Daddy V, who was often in ECW’s main event picture.

4. Andre the Giant: 540 lbs.

Andre the Giant is arguably the most successful giant in the WWE. While weighing 540 lbs, Andre also stood at an imposing 7’4. But despite his size, Andre moved well for his size. He once held the Tag Team Champion and the World Heavyweight Champion. Furthermore, Andre feuded with some of the best wrestlers in history including Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Brett Hart, and many more. After he passed away, the WWF inducted him into the Hall of Fame.

3. Yokozuna: 600 lbs.

Due to his name and build, Yokozuna was often mistaken for a Japanese sumo wrestler. However, Yokozuna is actually a Samoan-American, part of the well-respected Anoa’i family. Yokozuna would go on to become one of the most successful giants in the WWE. In fact, at 600 lbs, he is the heaviest to ever hold the WWE Championship. Yokozuna would become a two time WWE Champion and two time Tag Team Champion. Furthermore, he also won the Royal Rumble in 1993. With a decorated career, it’s not a surprise that Yokozuna was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

2. Haystacks Calhoun: 601 lbs.

Aside from Yokozuna, another wrestler who reached over 600 lbs was Haystacks Calhoun. Because of his size, it’s no surprise that he was once one of WWE”s top attractions. Calhoun would often wrestle against fellow giant, Happy Humphrey. However, his most notable milestone came in 1973 when he formed a tag team with Tony Garea to win his first and only championship in WWE after defeating Mr. Fuji and Toru Tanaka for the Tag Team Championships. In 2017, Calhoun was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

1.Happy Humphrey: 800 lbs.

While Haystacks Calhoun was already massive at 600 lbs, his rival Happy Humphrey was even larger. Weighing around 800 lbs, Humphrey successfully tipped the scales as the heaviest wrestler in WWE history. Alongside Haystacks Calhoun, Happy Humphrey served as one of the main attractions of wrestling. In fact, he often took part in handicap matches for the WWE. Although size is often beneficial in wrestling, for Humphrey it wasn’t. Due to his weight, Humphrey suffered heart problems that would put an end to his wrestling career.