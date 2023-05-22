Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Winning an NBA championship seals legacies. It’s arguably the biggest end goal for any player in the league. Although winning a championship often requires hard work and sacrifice, some NBA players take a shortcut by joining star-studded teams with the hopes of winning the elusive championship ring. While these certainly increased their chances, there are still no guarantees.

In fact, recently Kyrie Irving had just landed on his fourth team with the Dallas Mavericks with the hopes of winning a championship. Although he already won one in Cleveland, Irving insists that he can win one as the main leader of the team. While Irving is a one-time NBA champion, it’s worth taking a look at other players who did some ring-chasing of their own to no avail. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 least accomplished NBA ring chasers.

10. Anderson Varejao

Playing pretty much his entire career in Cleveland, Anderson Varejao is popular for being one of LeBron James’ longtime teammates. He was with the Cavaliers in their 2007 and 2015 Finals runs. But after he was traded to Blazers, Varejao was waived and proceeded to join the 2015 defending champions the Warriors, the same team that defeated the Cavs. Unfortunately for him, in the 2016 Finals rematch, James and the Cavs pulled off the impossible by clawing their way back from a 1-3 series deficit.

9. Erick Dampier

Similar to Varejao’s case, Erick Dampier played well enough in his last season for the Warriors to nab a huge deal from the Dallas Mavericks. Dampier helped the Nowitzki-led Mavericks to make a Finals appearance before getting defeated by the Heat in six games. Five years later, Dampier played for the Heat in a 2011 Finals rematch. As we all know, the Heat were upset by Nowitzki and the Mavs.

8. Chris Webber

Chris Webber starred for the Sacramento Kings during his peak. The five time All-Star even led them to the Western Conference Finals before getting eliminated by the Lakers in seven games. Webber seemed to be in a good position to win a ring after joining the 2004 NBA champions the Detroit Pistons in 2007. Unfortunately, that campaign also went for naught after a young LeBron James proved to be unstoppable in the playoffs.

7. Tracy McGrady

During his peak, Tracy McGrady was a star for the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, under his leadership, those teams would never find any championship success. T-Mac only made his first and only Finals appearance after joining the San Antonio Spurs late in the 2012-2013 season. Unfortunately, the Heat dynasty was still hot and Ray Allen sinked a late-game three in Game Six of the Finals that ultimately killed the Spurs’ championship hopes. To make matters worse, T-Mac retired that year only to watch the Spurs exact vengeance the following Finals.

6. Karl Malone

Karl Malone was the centerpiece of the Utah Jazz that contended for the championship in the 90s. But despite carrying the Jazz to the Finals two consecutive years, Michael Jordan and the Bulls were always ready to deny them the trophy. In order to salvage a ring, Malone joined Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. While the Lakers pretty much dominated the 2003-2004 postseason, the Pistons shocked the world and spoiled the party at the 2004 NBA Finals.

5. Steve Nash

Steve Nash is one of the greatest guards to play in the NBA. He starred for the Dallas Mavericks with Dirk Nowitzki, before rejoining the Phoenix Suns to win two MVPs. While Nash’s Suns were championship contenders, they never lived up to the bill even with the arrival of Shaquille O’Neal. After several playoff disappointments, Nash took his talents to the Lakers to team-up with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard, and Metta Sandiford-Artest. As we all know, that turned out to be one of the worst superteams in NBA history.

Another fellow Phoenix Suns member, Charles Barkley historically led the franchise to its first Finals appearance in 17 years. Unfortunately, Barkley and the Suns became one of the victims for the Bulls’ first three-peat. After a string of playoff disappointments, Barkley found himself traded to the back-to-back champions in the Houston Rockets to form a superteam with Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, and later on Scottie Pippen. Unfortunately, age caught up and the superteam was deemed a failure.

After serving as a successful sixth man for the Thunder that saw them make one Finals appearance, Harden transformed into a superstar after his arrival in Houston. Unfortunately, Harden could never carry the Rockets to a championship, let alone a Finals appearance. After several playoff disappointments, Harden decided to join the star-studded Nets team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, that also led to another playoff disappointment. Afterwards, he forced his way out of Brooklyn to join Joel Embiid and the Sixers. While his championship hopes with them have yet to be seen, Harden has yet to win a ring in the NBA.

Also one of the focal points of the 2012 Thunder team that went to the Finals, Russell Westbrook elevated into a star for the Thunder after the departures of Kevin Durant and James Harden. But like Harden, Westbrook’s pursuit of a ring has yet to bear fruits. He left the Thunder to join Harden and the Rockets, only to get the boot in the second round. Westbrook then joined 2020 NBA champions the Lakers to form an All-Star trio with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers went on to cut ties at the trade deadline and he ultimately joined the Clippers while LeBron and Co. are in the Western Conference Finals.

At one point, DeMarcus Cousins was one of the best centers in the NBA. He starred for the Sacramento Kings as a skilled big man. But after he’s had enough in Sacramento, Cousins wanted to win a championship. He joined the Anthony Davis-led Pelicans that didn’t get past the second round. Afterwards, Cousins joined a Warriors team led by Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Although he got close, the Raptors pulled off the monumental upset. Afterwards, Cousins went on to sign with the Lakers. While the Lakers won it all, Cousins never played for the team due to injury.