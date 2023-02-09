With Super Bowl LVII just a few days away, NFL fans can’t wait for the much-anticipated battle between two of the best teams in the NFL in a picturesque setting. Given that the stakes are high, the Super Bowl features competition at its peak. Although some teams easily win by blowing out their opponents, others had to go through a cardiac thriller just to win the elusive Super Bowl championship. For this piece, let’s rank the 10 most exciting Super Bowl finishes ever.

10. Super Bowl XLVI

11 years ago today, the Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, capturing their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history.pic.twitter.com/u3ZT6X4ZCp — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 5, 2023

Meeting the Patriots for the second time in the Super Bowl in a span of five seasons, it looked like Tom Brady and his New England wouldn’t allow the upset to happen again. However, Eli Manning pieced together a clutch Super Bowl performance that carried the Giants to their fourth Super Bowl victory. In a tight fourth quarter, a touchdown by Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw — who scored when many people felt he shouldn’t have tried to — proved to be enough in a 21-17 Giant win, definitely one of the most exciting Super Bowl finishes ever.

9. Super Bowl XXIII

🏆 OTD in 1989: Near their own 8-yard line with just over 3 minutes to play in the 4th and trailing by 3, Joe Montana led the 49ers to an unforgettable finish in Super Bowl XXIII…#FTTB#SuperBowlXXIII#TeamOfThe80spic.twitter.com/NQNbosshLK — 80s Football Cards 🏈 🙌 (@80sFootballCard) January 23, 2023

After a tight first half, the Cincinnati Bengals took the lead in the third quarter. Fortunately for the 49ers, Jerry Rice and Joe Montana had enough gas left in the tank to pull off the comeback victory in the final frame. This included a 10-yard touchdown connection by Montana to John Taylor with under 40 seconds left in the game. The 49ers became the third franchise to win three Super Bowl titles, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Raiders.

8. Super Bowl LII

28/43

373 yards

4 total touchdowns

106.1 passer rating Nick Foles delivered one of the greatest Super Bowl performances in history four years ago today. pic.twitter.com/PlZmWCcHdt — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) February 4, 2022

While the Patriots were leading for much of the final quarter and showed a tough defense at times, the Eagles delivered a late run in the fourth quarter to complete the upset. A touchdown by Zach Ertz and a crucial fumble recovery enabled the Eagles to finally win their first Super Bowl title. They will go for number two in Super Bowl LVII.

7. Super Bowl XLIX

Six years ago, Malcolm Butler sealed Super Bowl XLIX with a goal-line interception 👀 (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/FLcCBUB1hl — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2021

Despite entering the fourth quarter facing a 10-point deficit, the New England Patriots found a way to claw back to win the game behind the MVP effort of Tom Brady and the defining play of the contest, Malcolm Butler’s crucial goal-line interception. The Seattle Seahawks’ lead vanished, despite Jermaine Kearse pulling off one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history.

6. Super Bowl LI

T-12 days to #SBLVII@Edelman11’s diving catch in Super Bowl LI kept the Patriots alive on their way to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history 😱#NFLTwitter#ForeverNE#DirtyBirdspic.twitter.com/B3j1HLkqaF — Bookmakers Review (@BMRReviews) January 31, 2023

When a game goes to overtime, both teams are on a similar level. However, Super Bowl LI wasn’t a tight game throughout. In fact, the Atlanta Falcons led 21-0 in the second quarter, eventually by a score of 28-3. Despite trailing nearly the whole game, Brady and the Patriots found a way to force overtime, including the iconic Shoe Catch by Julian Edelman. In the extra period, James White’s touchdown gave the Super Bowl victory to the Patriots. It was also the first and only time a Super Bowl was decided in overtime.

5. Super Bowl XIV

This game was SUPER 😏 Coming in at #️⃣9️⃣2️⃣ on the #NFL100 Greatest Games countdown: Super Bowl XIV. pic.twitter.com/W9S4yWjqXx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 28, 2019

While the Los Angeles Rams came close to ending the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty, they couldn’t finish the job in Super Bowl XIV. After a back-and-forth affair during the first three quarters, the Steelers controlled the game in the final 15 minutes, when it mattered most. Their rally was highlighted by QB Terry Bradshaw’s 73-yard pass to the acrobatic John Stallworth alongside Franco Harris’ one-yard touchdown run that allowed the Steelers to take this game, their fourth Super Bowl title.

4. Super Bowl XXXIV

On this day 23 years ago, the ST. LOUIS Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV! pic.twitter.com/Us3qtxTgqZ — 101 ESPN St. Louis (@101espn) January 31, 2023

When it comes to close games in the Super Bowl, this one was decided by only one yard. Mike Jones of the St. Louis Rams tackled Kevin Dyson of the Tennessee Titans at the Rams’ 1-yard line on the final play of the game. It was undoubtedly one of the most exciting Super Bowl finishes we have ever seen. The Rams brought a championship to St. Louis. Longtime NFL coach Dick Vermeil won a Super Bowl after losing 19 years earlier in Super Bowl XV with the Philadelphia Eagles, the same franchise which will play in Super Bowl LVII.

3. Super Bowl XXXVIII

The longest pass in Super Bowl history — an 85-yard fourth quarter scoring aerial from the #Carolina#Panthers' Jake Delhomme to Muhsin Muhammad. Super Bowl XXXVIII, OTD in 2004 pic.twitter.com/V9Z1B7cyjG — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 1, 2022

It was the first time the Carolina Panthers played in the Super Bowl. They proved they weren’t just happy to be there by giving the New England Patriots a run for their money. In fact, the Panthers took the lead midway through the fourth quarter after Jake Delhomme executed what was then the longest pass in Super Bowl history, a touchdown strike of 85 yards to Muhsin Muhammad. However, a late run by the Patriots set up Adam Vinatieri’s 41-yard game-winning field goal, the second time Vinatieri hit a Super Bowl-winning kick. The legends of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, the Patriots, and Vinatieri all grew in this game.

2. Super Bowl XLII

When it comes to a thrilling Super Bowl finish, not many games can beat Super Bowl XLII. Facing the heavily favored 18-0 New England Patriots, the New York Giants pulled off the impossible. Down 14-10 late in regulation, Eli Manning dodged a probable sack to throw a pass which would create the greatest catch in Super Bowl history. David Tyree made the legendary Helmet Catch with only a little over a minute left. This paved the way for Eli Manning to make a 13-yard pass to wide receiver Plaxico Burress for the game-winning touchdown with only 35 seconds left to pull off the iconic upset. The Patriots did not become the first 19-0 NFL champion. They were denied in their bid to become the first unbeaten champion since the 1972 Miami Dolphins went 17-0.

1. Super Bowl XLIII

Never forget one of the best #SuperBowl moments of all time 🏆 Big Ben -> Santonio Holmes #GridironSB

pic.twitter.com/zwTweXNDG4 — Gridiron (@Gridiron) January 31, 2023

At one point, the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 20-7 lead before the Arizona Cardinals mounted a comeback to take a 23-20 advantage. However, the Steelers scored a last-minute game-winning touchdown on a toe-tapping catch by Santonio Holmes. Many regard the last two minutes of this game as the best of the exciting Super Bowl finishes in pro football history.

The Steelers are one of only two franchises to win six Super Bowls, joining the Patriots. Now we get to see if the Chiefs or Eagles will win another Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII.