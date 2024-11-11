NBA players are competitive by nature. But while competition is healthy, there are times when players take it beyond the boundaries of the hardwood. In fact, some would beef with one another, which would also find its way to social media.

In terms of social media, there are times when players aren't shy about expressing their thoughts against a player online, fueling some drama. Here are the 10 most iconic NBA superstar jabs on social media by fellow NBA players.

10. Gilbert Arenas' long message to Isaiah Stewart on Instagram

Gilbert Arenas has made some eyebrow-raising comments as an analyst as of late. However, the controversial NBA star had his focus set on Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, who had involved himself in a series of scuffles. Arenas had some choice of words for the young Pistons big man on his Instagram, capped off by some strange comparisons, including his gun incident.

9. Rudy Gobert trolls Enes Kanter Freedom

Enes Kanter Freedom had a controversial exit from the Utah Jazz. In fact, even when Freedom was acquired by the New York Knicks, Rudy Gobert didn't exactly forget Freedom's actions. In fact, it was this sarcastic tweet made by the NBA center that garnered some attention, and even his former Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell approved.

8. Dwyane Wade draws the line for Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were reportedly good buddies initially, given that they both graduated from Marquette. However, things took a turn after Butler complimented Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union. The Flash didn't take it too lightly and set some boundaries against the current Miami Heat star. Fortunately, Butler seemed to take it in stride.

7. Spencer Dinwiddie implicitly claims Mitchell Robinson fouls too much

New York Knicks fans had plenty to be excited about in the ceiling of Mitchell Robinson. In fact, Robinson made an iconic block against Spencer Dinwiddie. The moment was printed on a T-shirt. In response, Dinwiddie pretty much knocked Robinson as prone to foul trouble in an implicit, yet comedic manner on social media.

6. CJ McCollum burns Chandler Parsons

The Portland Trail Blazers came at Chandler Parsons for an airball. In response, Parsons sarcastically wished the Blazers good luck in the NBA Draft lottery.

Still playing for the Blazers, McCollum had a head-turning response to Parsons with a statement that roasted the former NBA forward, in relation to the Blazers opting not to sign Parsons. Of course, Parsons signed a couple of huge contracts, all of which he failed to live up to due to a myriad of injuries.

5. Marquese Chriss' deleted tweets before becoming teammates with James Harden

Years before he played in the NBA, Marquese Chriss obviously wasn't a fan of James Harden's game. A few years later, Chriss found himself traded to the Houston Rockets, which were being led by the NBA MVP. Unfortunately, Chriss wasn't quick enough to delete a series of tweets against Harden. It must've been awkward for Chriss when he met Harden in practice.

4. Shaquille O'Neal puts Dwight Howard in his place

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard had similar playing styles in the NBA, both of which possessed power, strength, and athleticism. However, they weren't always fond of one another.

In fact, Shaq made it clear that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner was nowhere in his league, at least as far as collecting rings is concerned. Even on social media, Shaq wasn't afraid to show his disdain towards those comparisons.

3. Joel Embiid gets one over KAT

Competition on the court can be healthy. However, that just wasn't the case between Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns. While these two big men were the rising centers of the NBA, their rivalry would spill beyond the hardwood and onto social media. In fact, Embiid made sure that Towns would be outgunned even in online platforms.

2. Kevin Durant sarcastically acknowledges Kendrick Perkins' hard work

Kendrick Perkins once played for the Oklahoma City Thunder with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Nowadays, he works as an NBA analyst, and he hasn't been shy about expressing his opinions, including placing Westbrook over Durant. Durant didn't let it slip and brought up Perkins' performance in the playoffs when they played together. Durant's sarcasm is nearly unmatched.

1. Damian Lillard takes a shot at LeBron James

Back in the day, Twitter was a platform where nearly everyone freely expressed their opinions. One of them was a young Damian Lillard, who was cheering for LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Of course, Lillard eventually changed sides and threw a series of tweets bashing LeBron James. Fast-forward, Lillard and James play against each other in the NBA. While those tweets were grounds for a beef, Lillard made sure to apologize to The King.